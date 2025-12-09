Docusign Marks 10 Years in Ireland with €4.5 Million Investment to Accelerate Local AI Innovation and EMEA Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the Intelligent Agreement Management company, today marks a decade of growth and innovation in Ireland with the announcement of a €4.5 million investment, with the support of Ireland's Foreign Direct Investment Agency. This will bolster Docusign's ongoing commitment to Ireland and expand the company's AI Centre of Excellence to bring digital transformation to more customers across Europe.

"Docusign continues to innovate from Ireland and help organizations across EMEA work smarter, faster, and more securely." - Allan Thygesen, CEO, Docusign

Since establishing its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in 2015, Docusign has grown to a thriving workforce supporting customers and partners across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Ireland's highly skilled workforce, vibrant tech ecosystem, and strong regulatory environment make it the ideal location for Docusign's continued investment in advanced AI technologies that enhance trust, security, and compliance for European businesses.

Strengthening European R&D Dynamics

The expansion of the Dublin Research, Development & Innovation Centre further strengthens Docusign's R&D presence in Europe, complementing its French R&D centre in Paris. As part of this expansion, Docusign aims to increase its engineering team by 20%, creating new opportunities for tech talent in Ireland while driving innovation for European customers.

A Trusted European Technology Partner

Docusign's decade-long presence in Ireland highlights the company's deep integration within the local and regional technology ecosystem. Through close collaboration with Irish and European industry partners, Docusign continues to foster innovation and digital skills.

"Today's announcement underscores our commitment to Ireland and the broader EMEA region," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "This significant investment in AI supported by IDA is a testament to the incredible talent pool here and our unwavering focus on building intelligent agreement management solutions for our European customers. This is an opportunity to help Ireland realise its vision of boosting competitiveness and enabling a digitally empowered Europe through AI-led innovation."

Driving Digital Transformation Across EMEA

The investment will accelerate the development of AI-powered innovation tailored for European regulatory environments, including advanced identity verification, contract analysis, and data privacy tools. Docusign's local R&D initiatives will also create new opportunities for Irish talent, supporting the country's reputation as a leading destination for technology innovation.

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland said "Docusign's decision further establishes Ireland as a trusted European technology partner. With a focus on AI that enhances trust, security and compliance, this investment will help drive digital transformation for businesses across Ireland and the wider region."

Minister of Enterprise, Tourism & Employment, Peter Burke TD said, "I congratulate Docusign on ten successful years in Ireland and welcome their plans to expand their operations here."

For more information on roles at Docusign Dublin's office, visit here .

