Elite CFO Programme by AICPA and CIMA now available in Switzerland

New executive programme empowers finance and business professionals to navigate change and create opportunity

GENEVA, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AICPA and CIMA have launched their world-class CFO Programme in Switzerland, delivered in collaboration with the Geneva Institute of Technology. The programme builds expertise in strategic leadership, financial management, and risk assessment – empowering participants to strengthen their strategic impact, elevate their global business acumen, and lead with confidence in complex business environments.

Designed for senior finance and business professionals – including CFOs, CEOs, finance directors and senior managers with at least ten years of experience – this hybrid programme consists of seven days of practical workshops delivered over three months, blending online learning with in-person sessions held in Geneva.

Upon successful completion, participants will earn the globally recognised Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation and gain direct entry to CIMA membership. The CGMA designation signals advanced capabilities in strategic thinking, digital fluency, and ethical leadership – all increasingly essential as the roles of senior finance and business professionals evolve at pace, with growing expectations to lead digital transformation and embed intelligent systems into core business strategy.

Jakub Bejnarowicz, Regional Director – Europe at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the global alliance formed by AICPA and CIMA, said:

"The pressures on business and finance executives are intensifying, but so are the opportunities. They are at the forefront of enterprise transformation, integrating AI into strategy, forecasting, and performance management. By investing in intelligent systems and upholding the highest standards of governance, they are driving real value across their organisations.

"CGMA designation holders are high-performing finance business partners with deep expertise and problem-solving mindsets, thriving and leading in a rapidly changing and dynamic profession. Our elite CFO Programme in partnership with the Geneva Institute of Technology, empowers Switzerland-based senior finance and business professionals to earn this mark of distinction, helping them build the capabilities, confidence, and credibility to reach new heights in their careers."

The programme is offered twice a year, with cohorts running from February to May and August to November. Applications close two weeks before the start of each session. Participants can expect a total time commitment of approximately 100–120 hours across the three-month period.

For more information, please visit the programme page or contact [email protected].

About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, AICPA, and CIMA

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) advances the reputation, employability, and quality of CPAs, CGMA designation holders, and accounting and financial professionals globally. Founded in 2017 by the AICPA and CIMA, it represents 580,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates, and registrants in more than 150 countries and territories, advocating for the public interest and business sustainability on current and emerging issues.

The American Institute of CPAs® (AICPA®) is the world's largest member association representing the CPA profession. It sets ethical standards for the profession and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organisations, and federal, state, and local governments. It also develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination and builds the pipeline of future talent for the public accounting profession.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants® (CIMA®) is the world's leading and largest professional body of management accountants. CIMA works closely with employers and sponsors leading-edge research to ensure its members remain the employers' choice when recruiting financially trained business leaders.