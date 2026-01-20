Empowering Daily Wellness with Varon's Home and Portable Oxygen Therapy Solutions

BERLIN, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year begins, people are prioritizing sustainable health habits that support long-term well-being. Respiratory wellness is central to daily vitality, helping maintain energy, restful sleep, and overall comfort. With increasing attention on preventive care and lifestyle-focused solutions, oxygen therapy is becoming an important element of modern wellness routines.

In this context, VARON is strengthening its commitment to accessible respiratory support. By expanding its range of oxygen solutions, the company addresses the needs of users seeking reliable, flexible, and comfortable care in everyday life

Breathing Support as Part of Everyday Wellness

Adequate oxygen intake supports essential body functions and overall vitality. For older adults, expectant mothers, professionals managing demanding schedules, and individuals focused on preventive health, oxygen therapy can offer added comfort and support. Integrating respiratory care into daily routines reflects a growing shift toward proactive, lifestyle-based wellness.

"Our focus is to ensure that respiratory support is not limited to clinical environments, but is accessible, consistent, and supportive of daily health and independence," said the Varon CEO.

Home and Portable Oxygen Concentrators from Varon

Supporting these wellness goals, Varon has introduced three new additions designed to support a wide range of needs at home and on the move:

Adjustable continuous flow (1–8), quiet operation, and dual oxygen and nebulizer functionality for everyday home use. VH-3 Pro (Home Oxygen Concentrator): 10-step adjustable flow with stable performance, integrated oxygen and nebulizer therapy, and intelligent safety alerts.





10-step adjustable flow with stable performance, integrated oxygen and nebulizer therapy, and intelligent safety alerts. VP-8G (Portable Oxygen Concentrator) : Lightweight at 4.37 lbs, pulse flow oxygen delivery, and flexible power options for mobility and independence.

These new models allow users to maintain consistent oxygen support across different environments without interrupting daily routines.

Wellness and Sustainability in Modern Healthcare

Designed with energy efficiency and durability in mind, Varon's latest oxygen concentrators reflect a commitment to sustainable healthcare solutions. Low-maintenance operation and long-lasting components support both environmental responsibility and long-term usability.

Looking Ahead to a Healthier Year

As people embrace wellness resets in the new year, prioritizing respiratory health can make a meaningful difference. With the addition of these new home and portable oxygen concentrators , Varon continues to support everyday wellness by helping users breathe easier and live more fully throughout the year ahead.

