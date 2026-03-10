Europe's Hidden Vulnerability: 75% of EU Businesses Expose Customer Data to Foreign Surveillance -- Finds Regolo

MILAN, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple research finds European companies are unwittingly fueling American tech empires at the expense of their own customers' privacy. A startling insight: over 80% of EU businesses rely on US-based cloud services, inadvertently exposing sensitive customer data to foreign surveillance laws like the US CLOUD Act, which allows American authorities access without EU oversight. This "data giveaway" isn't just a compliance headache—it's a betrayal of trust, risking massive fines under GDPR and eroding customer loyalty in a privacy-conscious market.

While Europe champions stringent data protection, its companies are outsourcing sovereignty to Silicon Valley, where profit often trumps privacy Regolo highlights. If a German retailer uses a popular US analytics tool to track shopper behavior. Unbeknownst to them, every click, purchase, and personal detail flows across the Atlantic, potentially into the hands of third parties or government agencies. Recent reports highlight how such dependencies have led to data breaches affecting millions, with EU firms facing reputational damage and legal battles.

With the EU AI Act now in effect and key provisions enforced as of 2026, European companies face heightened scrutiny on AI-driven data processing. This landmark regulation classifies AI systems by risk levels, mandating robust data governance, transparency, and bias mitigation for high-risk applications—directly intersecting with GDPR's mandates. Many EU firms using US-based AI tools risk non-compliance, as foreign providers may not align with these requirements, potentially leading to fines up to 7% of global turnover or bans on prohibited practices like untargeted biometric data scraping.

Regolo powered by Seeweb, is the game-changing solution designed to reclaim control and safeguard Europe's digital future. Built on a foundation of Zero Data Retention, Regolo ensures no unnecessary customer data is stored, minimizing risks from hacks or unauthorized access—and enforcing data minimization essential for AI training datasets under the AI Act. Powered by a fully European 100% green infrastructure, it keeps all operations within EU borders, complying seamlessly with GDPR and the AI Act's emphasis on sovereignty. At its core is a Data Privacy First approach, embedding encryption, anonymization, GPU process with zero storage — helping businesses deploy AI without risks of AI Act violations.

Regolo isn't just compliant; it's the solution for SaaS providers, e-commerce platforms, fintech firms, pharmaceutical companies, and public administration agencies, it offers scalable tools that integrate effortlessly, allowing teams to focus on growth rather than regulatory nightmares.

Why risk the next inevitable data breach or regulatory penalty that could disrupt operations, inflate costs, and erode stakeholder trust. Regolo equips you to proactively safeguard sensitive data, streamline compliance workflows, and accelerate AI-driven innovation without cross-border vulnerabilities. Experience the first 30 days free, then enjoy 70% off for the subsequent three months.

