Export performance: Moldova gains ground on the European Union and Swiss markets

CHIȘINĂU, Moldova, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moldovan exports of cereals, fruits and nuts continue to advance on European markets, in a context in which Switzerland is becoming increasingly relevant as a niche market for agricultural products with traceability and controlled origin — criteria increasingly sought after by Swiss consumers.

The Republic of Moldova is consolidating its status as a competitive supplier on the European Union agricultural market. Between 2013 and 2024, exports of goods to the EU rose from USD 1.033 billion to USD 2.392 billion, marking an increase of approximately 131%. The agri-food segment — especially cereals, oilseeds, fruits and nuts — has seen remarkable developments. In 2024 alone, exports of cereals reached USD 226.5 million, almost eight times more than in 2013, and those of fruits and nuts exceeded USD 160 million.

This progression reflects not only the expansion of production, but also a structural change: Moldova is gradually moving from being an exporter of raw materials to a supplier of processed and refined products with added value. European retailers are increasingly demanding products with full traceability and high food safety standards — demands that Moldovan producers are responding to through continuous investment and process modernization.

"We see a high potential, in the long term, for the export of fruits and nuts for the European and Swiss markets, due to the growing demand for healthy, local and certified products, which the Republic of Moldova can guarantee," says Natalia Bejan, director of the Investment Agency.

Investments of tens of millions of dollars in technologies and digitalization

Exports to Switzerland have fluctuated in recent years. After a peak of USD 118.9 million in 2021, they fell to USD 21.8 million in 2024, confirming that the Swiss market remains a niche one, with inherent volatility. However, the fruit and nuts segment almost tripled in value compared to 2019, indicating a growing potential in this category, where quality and consistency are decisive.

The modernization of the agri-food chain is accelerating thanks to public and private investments. The European Union (EU) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) programs, as well as the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) fund and the National Fund for Agricultural Development and Rural Environment finance processing lines, refrigerated storage and post-harvest facilities, necessary to comply with EU standards. By 2024, EU/EBRD loans and grants for SMEs exceeded EUR 15 million, and the total estimated investments for the modernization of physical infrastructure are valued at EUR 40–50 million, to be implemented in the next 5–7 years. For the first year (2025), up to EUR 5 million are already secured, including through World Bank financing, followed by a mix of government resources, European/international funds and private capital.

The major objective is to transform agriculture through cutting-edge technologies: robotics, automation, regenerative agriculture, vertical farming and nanotechnology.

AgroTek Industrial Park in Chisinau, designated as a specialized industrial park in August 2025, is the latest strategic initiative dedicated to digital innovation in the agri-food sector. The project envisages the creation of approximately 6,500 jobs and attracting investments of over USD 100 million, focusing on the implementation of digital technologies: agricultural robotics, automation, IoT sensors and precision agriculture solutions.

A more competitive Moldova for the Swiss market

The structural transformation of the agri-food sector positions the Republic of Moldova as a supplier ready to meet the demands of the Swiss market: small batches, certified organic products, premium packaging and specialized channels such as organic retail, premium distributors or the innovative hotel and catering industry segment.

Strengthening the supply chain — digitalized farms, refrigerated transport, storage infrastructure — reduces export volatility and confirms that Moldovan products, especially fruits, nuts and processed cereals, can be reliably supplied to European and Swiss markets.

If the pace of modernization and compliance with international standards is maintained, Moldovan exports of cereals, fruits and nuts have the potential to redefine the regional agricultural profile and to open new trade routes to Switzerland.

