GEEKOM Launches the New GeekBook M16, Redefining the $800 High-Performance Productivity Laptop Segment

Vom Nachrichtendienst

GEEKOM

08 Juni, 2026, 12:20 GMT

TAIPEI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in the Mini PC industry, GEEKOM continues to deliver reliable computing solutions recognized for outstanding quality and stable performance. Expanding its product portfolio, GEEKOM has officially introduced its first high-performance business laptop — the GeekBook M16. Priced at around $800, the new device combines the flagship Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor with up to 24 hours of battery life, setting a new benchmark for productivity laptops by achieving an exceptional balance between performance and endurance.

Continue Reading
image1
image1

Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor, the GeekBook M16 is further enhanced by GEEKOM's proprietary GeekBook Dynamic Tuning Technology (DTT), enabling up to 55W of performance output while maintaining stable operation under demanding workloads. Paired with high-speed LPDDR5 memory and a Kingston SSD, the laptop delivers fast system responsiveness, efficient multitasking, and smooth large-file processing for both business and professional applications.

Battery life is another standout feature of the GeekBook M16. Equipped with a massive 99.9Wh battery and optimized through the GIPM intelligent power management system, the laptop supports up to 24 hours of Wi-Fi usage and approximately 20 hours of local video playback. It also supports 100W PD GaN fast charging, with a 10-minute charge delivering efficient productivity on the go.

For display and design, the GeekBook M16 features a 16-inch 16:10 display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, providing a larger and more immersive workspace for multitasking and content creation. The chassis is crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy using precision CNC machining and anodizing processes, combining durability with a clean and professional aesthetic. Renowned for delivering reliable, high-quality computing devices, GEEKOM applies the same commitment to craftsmanship and quality standards to the GeekBook M16. Built with a premium all-metal construction and rigorous quality control, the GeekBook M16 is designed to provide lasting durability and a dependable user experience.

In addition, the laptop is equipped with the IceBlade 3.0 dual-fan cooling system, along with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and Windows 11 Pro. A full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad and a 180-degree hinge design further enhance the overall productivity experience.

With the launch of the GeekBook M16, GEEKOM further strengthens its presence in the high-performance computing market while establishing a new standard for performance, battery life, and build quality in the $800 laptop segment. The GeekBook M16 is now available for pre-order through the official GEEKOM website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994746/image1.jpg 

Mehr von dieser Quelle

GEEKOM bringt das neue GeekBook M16 auf den Markt und setzt damit neue Maßstäbe im Segment der leistungsstarken Produktivitäts-Laptops für 800 US-Dollar

GEEKOM bringt das neue GeekBook M16 auf den Markt und setzt damit neue Maßstäbe im Segment der leistungsstarken Produktivitäts-Laptops für 800 US-Dollar

Als weltweit führendes Unternehmen in der Mini-PC-Branche liefert GEEKOM weiterhin zuverlässige Computerlösungen, die für ihre herausragende Qualität ...
GEEKOM bringt offiziell seine ultraleichten, vollständig aus Metall gefertigten Modelle GeekBook X14 Pro und X16 Pro auf den Markt

GEEKOM bringt offiziell seine ultraleichten, vollständig aus Metall gefertigten Modelle GeekBook X14 Pro und X16 Pro auf den Markt

GEEKOM, seit langem als Pionier und Weltmarktführer in der Mini-PC-Branche anerkannt, hat sich einen Namen gemacht, indem es kompakte und dennoch...
Weitere Pressemitteilungen von dieser Quelle

Suchen

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

Pressemeldungen zu ähnlichen Themen