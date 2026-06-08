GEEKOM Launches the New GeekBook M16, Redefining the $800 High-Performance Productivity Laptop Segment

TAIPEI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in the Mini PC industry, GEEKOM continues to deliver reliable computing solutions recognized for outstanding quality and stable performance. Expanding its product portfolio, GEEKOM has officially introduced its first high-performance business laptop — the GeekBook M16. Priced at around $800, the new device combines the flagship Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor with up to 24 hours of battery life, setting a new benchmark for productivity laptops by achieving an exceptional balance between performance and endurance.

Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor, the GeekBook M16 is further enhanced by GEEKOM's proprietary GeekBook Dynamic Tuning Technology (DTT), enabling up to 55W of performance output while maintaining stable operation under demanding workloads. Paired with high-speed LPDDR5 memory and a Kingston SSD, the laptop delivers fast system responsiveness, efficient multitasking, and smooth large-file processing for both business and professional applications.

Battery life is another standout feature of the GeekBook M16. Equipped with a massive 99.9Wh battery and optimized through the GIPM intelligent power management system, the laptop supports up to 24 hours of Wi-Fi usage and approximately 20 hours of local video playback. It also supports 100W PD GaN fast charging, with a 10-minute charge delivering efficient productivity on the go.

For display and design, the GeekBook M16 features a 16-inch 16:10 display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, providing a larger and more immersive workspace for multitasking and content creation. The chassis is crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy using precision CNC machining and anodizing processes, combining durability with a clean and professional aesthetic. Renowned for delivering reliable, high-quality computing devices, GEEKOM applies the same commitment to craftsmanship and quality standards to the GeekBook M16. Built with a premium all-metal construction and rigorous quality control, the GeekBook M16 is designed to provide lasting durability and a dependable user experience.

In addition, the laptop is equipped with the IceBlade 3.0 dual-fan cooling system, along with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and Windows 11 Pro. A full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad and a 180-degree hinge design further enhance the overall productivity experience.

With the launch of the GeekBook M16, GEEKOM further strengthens its presence in the high-performance computing market while establishing a new standard for performance, battery life, and build quality in the $800 laptop segment. The GeekBook M16 is now available for pre-order through the official GEEKOM website.

SOURCE GEEKOM