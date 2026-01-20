GEEKOM Officially Launches Its Ultra-Light All-Metal GeekBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro

TAIPEI, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, long recognized as a pioneer and global leader in the mini PC industry, has built its reputation on delivering compact yet powerful computing solutions that combine innovation, reliability, and sleek design. The newly launched GEEKOM GeekBook X14 Pro is a laptop that offers premium specifications and a striking design, reflecting the brand's commitment to performance and style, and it is now available for purchase.

The GeekBook X14 Pro is remarkably thin and lightweight, weighing just 2 pounds, with an aluminum chassis and soft-touch finish, and it opens and closes with one hand, making it among the most portable laptops in its class. Despite its slim profile, it rocks premium hardware designed to meet the needs of professionals, creators, and everyday users who demand both mobility and power.

At its core, the GeekBook X14 Pro is powered by the Intel Meteor Lake Ultra processor (up to the U9-185H). This cutting-edge chip integrates Intel Arc graphics, delivering powerful GPU performance for gaming, creative workloads, and smooth multimedia experiences.The processor is paired with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a PCIe Gen4 SSD of up to 2TB, ensuring seamless multitasking, responsiveness, lightning-fast file transfers, and quick app launches.

The laptop's display is another highlight. Featuring a 2.8K 120Hz OLED panel, the GeekBook X14 Pro offers vibrant colors, deep contrast, and fluid visuals - ideal for gaming, creative work, or immersive entertainment. Combined with its featherweight design, the device becomes a versatile companion for users on the go.

Security and privacy are front and center with the GeekBook X14 Pro. It features a fingerprint reader for secure logins and file encryption, along with a camera equipped with a physical privacy switch—giving users confidence in their digital safety. Complementing these protections is an impressive 16-hour battery life, ensuring peace of mind and productivity that lasts all day.

To enhance value, GEEKOM includes a versatile Type-C hub as a complimentary gift with every purchase. Beyond added functionality, buyers also benefit from a comprehensive 2-year warranty, ensuring reliable protection and long-term peace of mind.

Alongside the GeekBook X14 Pro, GEEKOM's GeekBook X16 Pro is also now available. This larger sibling carries the same powerful specifications but steps up with a spacious 16-inch 2.5K IPS display. It also packs an even bigger battery, delivering up to 17 hours of endurance for extended productivity and entertainment.

