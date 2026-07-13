Gerald Group Closes Inaugural US$50 Million ECI-backed Finance Facility with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

- ECI-backed, committed, three-year finance facility

- Supports UAE (non-oil) metals trade

GENEVA and ABU DHABI, UAE, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerald Metals Sàrl, the Geneva-based subsidiary of Gerald Group ("the Group"), one of the world's leading independent commodity trading companies, today announced the successful closing of a US$50 million, three-year finance facility supported by Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the United Arab Emirates' (UAE's) federal export credit company. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) acted as lender to the facility.

The facility represents an important addition to Gerald Group's global funding platform and its first export credit agency-supported financing backed by ECI. The financing further diversifies the Group's funding sources, extends available tenor and supports new metals trade flows across key supply chains linked to growing demand from energy transition, technology and industrial sectors. The transaction reflects ECI's continued commitment to supporting the expansion of the UAE's non-oil export economy in line with the "We the UAE 2031" vision.

Patricia Nikolopoulos, Chief Financial Officer at Gerald Group, commented: "This facility represents an important step in the continued diversification of Gerald Group's funding platform. Securing our first ECI-backed financing broadens our access to committed liquidity, extends available tenor and further strengthens the resilience of our funding structure. We are pleased to partner with ECI and ADCB on a transaction that supports UAE-origin trade flows, while enhancing our ability to provide reliable financing and supply chain solutions to customers and counterparties across global metals markets."

Her Excellency, Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), said: "We are pleased to partner with Gerald Group and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on this landmark transaction, which reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the UAE's trade finance ecosystem. This achievement is also a testament to ECI's role in advancing the country's non-oil export agenda, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to diversify and strengthen the national economy. By enabling structured export-backed financing solutions, ECI supports the growth of UAE-origin trade flows and reinforces the UAE's position as a global hub for resilient and sustainable trade. Partnerships with leading international traders and UAE financial institutions further strengthen our mandate to accelerate export growth and enhance the global visibility of UAE-origin commodities."

Against a backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, ongoing supply chain realignment and increased market volatility, the transaction highlights the importance of resilient and diversified trade finance solutions in supporting global commodity flows and sustainable export growth.

For further information, please contact:

Gerald Group: [email protected], Annanya Sarin, Tel: +44 (0) 7507 583792 / +44 (020) 3805 2000.

ECI: [email protected] Tel: +971 (4) 245 4448 / +971 (4) 245 4444.

About Gerald Group

Founded in 1962 in the United States, Gerald Group is a leading commodity trader, specializing in non-ferrous, ferrous and precious metals, including critical minerals. Gerald Group offers tailored services and solutions, providing 24/7 coverage to streamline the logistics, transportation and delivery of metals across the global metals value chain, from the mine or smelter to industrial customers and end-users. Led by Executive Chairman & CEO, Craig Dean, Gerald Group establishes strategic partnerships, makes targeted investments, hedges, markets and conducts structured finance transactions to ensure a sustainable and meaningful role in the global economy. Gerald Group's integrated network includes trading offices in Stamford - Connecticut, Geneva, London, Shanghai, and Dubai, supported by dedicated teams and global infrastructure across operating subsidiaries, representative offices, strategic partners, and affiliated agents. Visit www.gerald.com

About Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI)

Etihad Credit Insurance, the UAE's federal export credit company, offers businesses, financial institutions and investors innovative solutions that catalyse and consolidate international trade. The company provides a wide range of solutions and products such as export credit insurance, risk mitigation insurance, comprehensive market intelligence, export strategy and access to finance. Established in 2018, ECI holds an 'AA-' Fitch Rating, which the company has successfully maintained for eight consecutive years. The company is also a member of the widely acclaimed Berne Union and an affiliate member of the UN's Net Zero Export Credit Alliance- NZECA. Furthermore, ECI received the "TXF Commodity Trader Export Finance Deal of the Year" award. ECI is dedicated to fostering sustainability and non-oil trade to support the resilience and diversification of the UAE economy, while empowering businesses to conduct seamless global trade by providing robust credit solutions and expert market insights. Guided by the core organisational values of protection, customer-centricity, integrity, collaboration, global competitiveness, innovation, and sustainability, ECI remains committed to ensuring client success. Visit www.eci.gov.ae

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