GOALKER H1 Robotic Lawnmower Available at Exclusive Prime Day Pricing

Smart Lawn Care Without Boundaries: Exclusive Amazon Prime Day Savings Await

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOALKER, a leading innovator in robotic mowing solutions, is bringing its next-generation H1 robotic lawnmower to Amazon Prime Day with promotions starting June 15 from 10% off, leading to a peak deal from June 23 to 26. Customers can enjoy an exclusive 46% discount, dropping the price from €1,299 to just €699.

Designed to eliminate the frustrations of traditional lawn care, the H1 combines cutting-edge AI with heavy-duty performance to deliver a hands-free experience.

Boundary-Free Setup & Smart Navigation

The H1 represents a breakthrough in autonomous yard maintenance, eliminating the tedious setup of perimeter wires that traditional robotic mowers require. Powered by the GOALKER Fusion Location System (GFLS), which combines RTK satellite navigation with VSLAM visual technology, the H1 delivers boundary-free operation with confidence, even under dense tree canopies.

For families with larger properties, the H1 is engineered to handle lawns up to 2,000㎡ with exceptional efficiency. Its intelligent path-planning algorithms reduce overlapping and missed spots, while dual TOF sensors and an AI-powered camera seamlessly detect and avoid 300+ obstacle types, from toys to pets, ensuring safe and uninterrupted mowing.

Strong Performance Without Compromise

Practical performance meets ambitious capability. The H1 conquers slopes up to 45% (24°), powered by a high-torque rear-wheel-drive system built for uneven terrain, featuring a 24-cm cutting disc and a 300㎡ per hour efficiency rate. With a 120-minute battery and 90-minute fast charging, it delivers consistent mowing performance, ensuring large gardens are maintained with minimal interruption.

Effortless Lawn Care at Your Fingertips

With a 5-minute setup, users manage everything — from virtual zones to cutting heights (25-65mm) — via the intuitive GOALKER App with a single tap. The mower intelligently returns to its dock when battery runs low or rain is detected, then resumes from exactly where it stopped once conditions improve.

Additionally, at a whisper-quiet 59 dB, the H1 operates without disturbance — ideal for neighbourhoods where peace and harmony matter.

About GOALKER

Founded in 2023, GOALKER, operated by TOPSUN — a listed company with over 25 years of expertise in outdoor power equipment — is dedicated to delivering efficient, accessible, and advanced robotic lawn care solutions for homeowners seeking innovation without complexity.

For more information and to shop the Prime Day offer, visit GOALKER's Amazon online shop.