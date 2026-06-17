How to Build a Plug-in Balcony Solar System with Your Existing Portable Power Station

PARIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When was the last time you used your portable power station? For many owners, these powerful batteries spend most of the year tucked away in a closet after camping trips, road adventures, or outdoor events. As balcony solar systems continue to grow in popularity across Europe, BLUETTI has introduced an innovative solution that gives these devices a valuable second life.

Recently unveiled at a brand launch event in Paris, the BLUETTI Balco Transfer Hub is the world's first grid-tied controller designed specifically for portable power stations. Combining plug-and-play simplicity with cross-brand compatibility, it enables users to transform a portable battery into a grid-connected balcony solar energy system without the complexity and cost of traditional installations.

The concept is simple. During the week, your portable power station can serve as part of your home energy setup. Solar panels charge the battery throughout the day, storing clean energy for later use. In the evening, when electricity demand and utility rates are typically at their highest, the Transfer Hub can feed up to 800W of stored solar power into the home grid. This helps power everyday household appliances such as refrigerators, Wi-Fi routers, lighting, and televisions while reducing reliance on expensive grid electricity.

To maximize savings, the system features intelligent energy management. By analyzing real-time electricity pricing and solar generation forecasts, it can automatically optimize charging and discharging schedules. Users can also charge batteries during low-cost off-peak hours and prioritize energy-intensive appliances when solar production is strongest.

Installation is remarkably straightforward. Users simply connect the Transfer Hub to a wall outlet, link it to a compatible portable power station, and connect solar panels. No drilling, complicated wiring, or professional installation is required, making it an ideal solution for renters and homeowners alike.

The Balco Transfer Hub also offers impressive flexibility. It supports selected BLUETTI products, including the Elite 300, while remaining compatible with many third-party portable power stations. Additional smart features, including app-based energy monitoring, wireless system expansion, and integration with popular smart home platforms, help users build a more connected and efficient energy ecosystem.

Available now in Germany and France for €349, the BLUETTI Balco Transfer Hub provides an affordable way to lower energy costs, maximize the value of existing portable power stations, and take a practical step toward a more sustainable future.