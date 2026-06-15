LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader in innovative energy solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Homey, the smart home platform developed by Athom and part of LG Electronics, to enhance intelligent energy management for its new SolarVault 3 plug-in home battery series.

Jackery and Homey Partner to Advance Plug-in Home Battery Integration in Europe

The Jackery SolarVault 3 series integrates with the Homey Energy Dongle via the P1 smart meter interface, enabling real-time access to household grid data with one-second precision in the Netherlands market. By leveraging live consumption data, the system dynamically adjusts battery output to match household load, turning plug-in batteries into responsive, real-time energy tools.

The integration enables zero grid feed-in, higher self-consumption rates, and improved responsiveness to increasingly constrained grid conditions—directly addressing key dynamics in the Dutch energy market, including the phase-out of net metering, grid congestion, and the rapid adoption of dynamic electricity tariffs.

"Energy prices are volatile, and the case for self-consumption has never been stronger," said Stefan Witkamp, CEO at Athom. "A plug-in battery becomes much more useful when it can respond to what's happening at home. With Homey, Jackery's SolarVault 3 can do exactly that."

The solution remains easy to deploy: users can connect the Homey Energy Dongle directly to their smart meter P1 and link it with the Jackery system via the app, no electrician required.

"This partnership marks an important step in our transition from hardware to data-driven energy solutions," said Jeff Shen, Head of Sales Europe at Jackery. "With the SolarVault 3 series, we are enabling smarter, more responsive home energy management while accelerating our integration into the broader Homey energy ecosystem."

Beyond real-time grid integration, Jackery and Homey are also advancing deeper software and ecosystem collaboration, with expanded Homey energy management integration expected to roll out in July. Upcoming capabilities will include AI-driven charge and discharge optimization based on weather forecasts and user behavior, dynamic tariff-based energy strategies, and coordination with connected devices such as EV chargers, heat pumps, and smart plugs—delivering a more intelligent, automated, and efficient home energy experience.

Jackery SolarVault 3 and selected Homey products will be showcased at The smarter E Europe in Munich from June 23–25 at booth C2.150. Visitors are welcome to experience the integrated solution firsthand at the exhibition.