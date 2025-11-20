Jackery launches Black Friday Weeks on Amazon: Up to 58% off the popular latest v2-series compact power stations and solar generators
LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From 20 November to 1 December, Amazon is offering the best Jackery prices of the year on selected solar generators and mobile LiFePO₄ power stations. With substantial savings ahead of the festive season, it's the ideal moment to gear up for off-grid adventures and camping trips, or to boost home emergency power preparedness. With discounts of up to 58%, high-performance models take the spotlight alongside the newest compact power station, the Explorer 500 v2.
Major savings on Jackery solar generators
The Solar Generator 2000 v2 — pairing the powerful Explorer 2000 v2 (2 kWh capacity) with a portable 200 W solar panel — stands among the most capable all-in-one systems in Jackery's line-up. Delivering 2,200 W continuous output, it can power multiple devices at once via six ports, including two AC outlets, several USB ports and a 12 V socket. During Black Friday Weeks, this solar generator is available at a 51% discount on Amazon for £989 (down from £1,999).
The Solar Generator 1000 v2 is also offered at an exceptionally competitive price throughout the promotion. This bundle includes the 1 kWh E1000 v2 power station and a foldable 100 W solar panel for flexible off-grid charging. Compact and versatile, it's a great match for campervans, garden sheds or mobile projects. The power station alone drops from £899 to £379 — a 58% saving — while the full bundle is reduced to £521 (regular price: £1,199).
Lightweight, backpack-friendly power for life on the go
Alongside the solar generators, Jackery is spotlighting the Explorer 500 v2, offered at over 40% off during Amazon's Black Friday Weeks. This compact LiFePO₄ power station delivers 512 Wh capacity, 500 W output, and excellent portability for spontaneous trips, tent camping or setting up a mobile office. Despite its small size, it provides six output ports and several charging methods. During the promotion, the price drops to just £256 instead of £449.
For extended independence, the long-lasting power station — capable of up to 6,000 charging cycles — is also available as a solar generator paired with the foldable SolarSaga 100 W panel. The bundle is priced at £379, reduced from £649.
All promotional prices are available 20 November to 1 December exclusively in the Jackery UK on Amazon.
