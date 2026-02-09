Jackery Winter Sale: Portable Power Stations and Solar Generators Now at Special Prices

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The past few months have shown that power outages can be a realistic scenario in the UK too. No wonder that more people want to be prepared for such an event and are turning to external power storage solutions. Now is a particularly good time to do so: Jackery is offering discounts on selected portable power stations and solar generators. The winter sale runs in the Jackery online shop from February 9 to 28, 2026.

27 percent cheaper: Jackery Solar Generator 3000 v2

The Jackery Solar Generator 3000 v2 provides 3,600 W of output power, up to 7,200 W of peak power allowing you to power multiple devices simultaneously in an emergency with the help of eight ports for charging. Thanks to its capacity of 3,072 Wh, the power station can run household appliances such as a refrigerator for over 30 hours – which can be invaluable in the event of a power outage. The storage unit can be charged as needed via a power outlet, the included SolarSaga 200 mobile solar panel, or the 12V connection in your car. In addition, the Jackery device supports a fast-charging function that fills the battery in 1.8 hours.

The Jackery Solar Generator 3000 v2 is particularly compact and lightweight for the 3 kWh class. Its features include smart energy modes, very quiet operation, and various protection mechanisms. It is well prepared for sudden use thanks to a one-year standby mode with 95 percent charge retention and a UPS switchover in less than 0.02 seconds. The bundle consisting of the power station and SolarSaga 200W is available during the promotional period for £1,899 instead of £2,599.

40 percent discount: Jackery Solar Generator 2000 v2

Those who need less capacity but prefer particularly compact dimensions can also save money: The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 v2 offers a power station with a capacity of 2,042 Wh, 2,200 W output power, and 4,000 charging cycles (after that 70 %). Six outputs are available for power delivery, including two Schuko sockets, several USB ports, and a 12-volt connection.

Thanks to its low weight of 17.5 kg, it is not only useful in the event of a power outage, but also for trips into nature. The energy storage device can be charged via a power outlet, 12 V car connection, or the included portable solar panel. Fast charging takes 1.33 hours. The solar generator bundle includes the Explorer 2000 v2 power station with a capacity of 2 kWh and a mobile 200-watt solar module. Instead of £1,999, the Solar Generator 2000 v2 costs only £1,199.

Learn more at Jackery UK onlineshop or Amazon UK.

