Jackery's Black Friday Weeks: Massive Discounts, Free Gifts, and Trees Planted for Every Purchase

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Jackery's Black Friday Weeks offer more than just big discounts. From 13 November to 2 December 2025, the specialist in mobile and clean solar solutions is slashing prices on a wide range of power stations and solar generators by up to 50%, while also rewarding customers with climate-friendly initiatives and complimentary accessories.

Top-Selling Jackery Power Stations and Solar Generators at Record-Low Prices

For Black Friday, Jackery has introduced fantastic deals across the Explorer v2 series, combining the compact design customers expect from Jackery with improved performance, higher efficiency, and greater convenience.

The Explorer 3000 v2 delivers powerful, reliable off-grid energy for every scenario – from home backup during outages, to off-grid work sites, or extended camping trips. With three 230V UK sockets, ultra-fast charging, and advanced AI-powered ChargeShield 2.0™ safety technology, it provides clean, high-capacity power wherever it's needed. This Black Friday, the Explorer 3000 v2 is available at a special price of £1,599 (regularly £2,299) – a 30% discount for a limited time.

The Solar Generator 2000 v2 comes as a set featuring a reliable LiFePO₄ power station and a portable 200W solar panel, now offered at a 49% discount for £1,044 (instead of £1,999). With 2,042 Wh capacity and 2,200 W continuous output, the system reliably powers multiple devices – whether at home or on the go. The popular Explorer 1000 v2 power station also sees a significant price drop. Compact yet powerful, it delivers 1,070 Wh capacity and 1,500 W output, and is now available at £399 instead of £899, a 56% reduction.

Gifts and Trees Planted with Every Purchase

Jackery combines attractive discounts with tangible climate action. In partnership with sustainability platform Greenspark, one mangrove tree is planted in Kenya for every £100 spent in the official Jackery online shop. The initiative creates fair local employment opportunities while sequestering CO₂ over the long term, meaning every Black Friday purchase contributes directly to global environmental and conservation efforts.

Customers can also benefit from the Jackery Gift Ladder during Black Friday Weeks: depending on their purchase amount, they receive exclusive extras at no additional cost – including an elegant camping light, 102W GaN Fast Charger, or even a mini solar generator worth £268.

Explore all Black Friday deals at the Jackery UK online shop.

