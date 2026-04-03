JINRO Unveils JINRO MELON LIMITED EDITION: A Premium Fusion of Sweetness and Sophistication

A limited-edition release blending natural sweetness with JINRO'S signature clean, crisp profile

SEOUL, South Korea, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JINRO, a leading soju brand by HiteJinro, proudly announces the launch of its latest soju, JINRO MELON LIMITED EDITION.

JINRO MELON LIMITED EDITION captures the sweet essence of melon while retaining JINRO's signature clean finish for a brighter, refreshing experience. With a subtle melon aroma and a smooth finish, it is curated to naturally fit into casual occasions or grand celebrations with 13% alcohol by volume (ABV) in each bottle.

JINRO MELON LIMITED EDITION Product Image Key JINRO SOJU Product Lineup Image

A standout feature of this release is the packaging. Differentiating from its regular flavoured soju lineup, it takes on a sleek black colour palette that leans into a premium and trend-forward appeal.

Jung-ho Hwang, Head of Overseas Business at HiteJinro, said, "JINRO MELON LIMITED EDITION was developed to harmonise melon's distinctive flavour with JINRO's clean finish, making it easy for global consumers to enjoy. With a trend-forward design, we hope to bring an elevated sense of enjoyment through JINRO, and we will continue to drive brand outreach through approachable yet innovative products and marketing."

This limited-edition soju will be rolled out across more than 20 countries, including the United States of America, Japan, Vietnam, Australia, and the United Kingdom. With this launch, JINRO aims to deliver a sense of novelty and strengthen consumer affinity across the globe.

In addition, JINRO will continue to engage global consumers by releasing product-related content through its official social media channels.

About JINRO

Far beyond just a drink, JINRO soju is a cultural connector—bringing people together across countries, communities, and conversations with a diverse portfolio that includes JINRO IS BACK, ORIGINAL, FRESH, and a vibrant fruit range of GRAPEFRUIT, GREEN GRAPE, PLUM, STRAWBERRY, PEACH, LEMON, and the JINRO MELON LIMITED EDITION.

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