KKCG Maritime voluntary partial tender offer for Ferretti S.p.A. to start on March 16

Offer period from 16 March to 13 April provides shareholders the opportunity to monetize part of their investment amid low liquidity at €3.50 per share, a significant premium to undisturbed market prices

KKCG Maritime seeks to increase its stake from 14.5% to 29.9% of Ferretti's share capital

Offer reflects the intention to play a more active role in contributing to Ferretti's development and growth

MILAN, HONG KONG and PRAGUE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KKCG Maritime announces today the publication of the offer document relating to its voluntary partial public tender offer to acquire up to 52,132,861 shares of Ferretti S.p.A., with the intention to increase its stake from 14.5% to 29.9% of Ferretti's share capital.

The duration of the acceptance period from 16 March to 13 April 2026 has been approved by Borsa Italiana and the Executive (SFC). Providing shareholders the opportunity to monetize part of their investment at €3.50 per share, the offer presents a significant premium to undisturbed market prices in the context of low stock liquidity in recent years.

Following completion of the offer, KKCG Maritime intends to exercise its increased voting rights to support the election of its proposed nominees to the Board of Directors at Ferretti's next Annual General Meeting.

KKCG Maritime is a wholly-owned part of KKCG, a European investment and innovation group founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Karel Komárek, investing its own capital with a long‑term, responsible approach focused on innovation and sustainable growth across several sectors and geographies. The group has been a shareholder in Ferretti since its listing on Euronext Milan in 2023.

Karel Komárek, KKCG Founder and Board Chair, commented: "This offer is the next step in our long-term investment in Ferretti. It presents a compelling proposition for shareholders and underlines our commitment to Ferretti's future growth and development. By increasing our stake, and through appropriate Board representation, we believe we can help establish a more efficient governance structure that enables management to act with greater agility and respond more effectively to market opportunities."

The offer is not intended to result in the delisting of Ferretti's shares and will not lead to KKCG Maritime exceeding the 30% threshold that would trigger a mandatory takeover bid under Italian and Hong Kong regulations.

As announced with a specific press release on February 27, 2026, the Offer has been approved by Italy's Consob and reviewed by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission, in addition to receiving unconditional approval from the competent antitrust authority in Austria (as communicated on February 24, 2026).

As of the date of the Offer Document, KKCG Maritime has not yet selected the candidates to be included in its slate for the renewal of Ferretti's Board of Directors and has not engaged in any discussions with any of the directors of Ferretti aimed at their potential inclusion in such slate.

The offer document can be found at: https://kkcg.com/en/maritime/ferretti-offer-hub

KKCG

KKCG is an investment and innovation group with expertise in entertainment, energy, technology, real estate and more. Founded by entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist Karel Komárek, KKCG employs over 16,000 people in over 40 countries across its portfolio companies, with more than €10 billion in assets under management.

KKCG's businesses include, amongst others, Allwyn, a multi-national lottery operator; MND Group, an international producer and supplier of traditional and renewable energy; ARICOMA and Avenga, providing comprehensive IT services and custom software development around the globe; and KKCG Real Estate Group.

With operations on several continents, KKCG businesses draw on capital, networks, and insights from across the group to enable profitable, sustainable growth for the long term.

KKCG is committed to supporting the communities where it operates, contributing to the societies it works within.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924219/KKCG_Maritime_Logo.jpg