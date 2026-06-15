Manz Asia Successfully Delivers World's First 310mm × 310mm Panel-Level Packaging ECD Production System

World's first 310mm × 310mm panel-level packaging (PLP) Electrochemical Deposition (ECD) production system delivered to customer line

Omni x-series covering 310mm, 510mm, and 700mm platforms, enabling a broad range of panel-level manufacturing applications.

Supports FOPLP, CoPoS, and TGV applications for AI, HPC, and advanced memory markets

TAOYUAN, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading semiconductor advanced packaging equipment manufacturer, Manz Asia, has successfully delivered the world's first 310mm × 310mm panel-level packaging (PLP) Electrochemical Deposition (ECD) mass production system. The system expands Manz Asia's advanced packaging portfolio and showcases its integrated in-house expertise in process innovation, equipment engineering, and high-volume manufacturing.

Manz Asia World’s First 310mm × 310mm Panel-Level Packaging ECD Production System

The new ECD platform is designed with high flexibility to support both glass and metal square carriers and integrates wet chemical process modules for Redistribution Layer (RDL) fabrication. It is engineered for FOPLP-, CoPoS-, and TGV-based advanced packaging architectures. The 310mm × 310mm format offers advantages in scalability, panel utilization, and production yield, positioning it as a key enabling technology for panel-level packaging to support AI, high-performance computing (HPC), high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and high-speed interconnect applications.

Advanced packaging is increasingly converging with leading-edge semiconductor process technologies, with manufacturing capacity progressively concentrated in Taiwan. This shift is accelerating integration across process nodes and packaging architectures in the global semiconductor supply chain. Leveraging strong in-house R&D capabilities and close collaboration with leading IDM and packaging customers, Manz Asia continues to accelerate technology iteration and volume production deployment, strengthening its position in the global panel-level packaging equipment ecosystem.

The ECD system seamlessly integrates a full suite of wet chemical process modules, including cleaning, developing, etching, and stripping, and supports both spin and spray processing modes, creating a comprehensive 310mm × 310mm panel-level RDL manufacturing solution under the "Omni 310x" platform.

The Omni x-series now spans Omni 310x (310mm × 310mm), Omni 510x (510mm × 515mm), and Omni 700x (700mm × 700mm), forming a scalable platform architecture for panel-level mass production. The modular system design enables flexible configuration across different device architectures, process flows, and production capacity requirements, supporting development, qualification, pilot production, and high-volume manufacturing. It strengthens Manz Asia's competitiveness in the global advanced packaging equipment market.

Robert Lin, CEO of Manz Asia, said the successful deployment of the Omni 310x into customer production lines reflects growing market demand for advanced packaging platforms that combine flexibility with production readiness. "As advanced packaging becomes increasingly central to AI and high-performance computing (HPC) architectures, capabilities such as process control, scalability, and seamless integration into high-volume manufacturing environments have become key competitive differentiators," he said.

He added that Manz Asia will continue to advance its technology roadmap as a global-class equipment supplier, further strengthening its integration of ECD and wet chemical process technologies to improve manufacturing efficiency, yield stability, and production ramp-up. "We aim to accelerate the deployment of next-generation packaging technologies in FOPLP, CoPoS, and TGV, while reinforcing supply chain resilience across the semiconductor ecosystem," he said. "Through a multi-platform strategy spanning 310mm, 510mm, and 700mm, we provide a consistent technology pathway from process development to high-volume manufacturing, enabling customers to scale efficiently and predictably. The Omni x-series roadmap is designed to support sustainable and scalable capacity expansion for next-generation semiconductor packaging applications."

About Manz Asia

Manz Asia delivers semiconductor equipment and solutions built on core technologies in Electrochemical Deposition (ECD), wet chemistry, digital printing, automation, and software integration. Our expertise covers advanced packaging (FOPLP / CoPoS) and IC substrate processing (glass and organic core), supporting customers from R&D to high-volume manufacturing. Through system solutions, contract manufacturing, and sales representation, we help customers accelerate time-to-market, boost yield, and stay competitive in the fast-evolving semiconductor industry.

www.manz.com.tw/en