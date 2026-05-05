Maradona Family and Ash Pournouri Launch Two Fashion Houses Ahead of 2026 World Cup

MARADONA and DIARMA marks the first commercial venture unified by all five of Diego Maradona's children, introducing an official authentication system for the first time in the legend's commercial history.

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ash Pournouri and the Maradona family today announce the launch of two fashion houses designed by award-winning Swedish designer Carin Wester: MARADONA, a premium apparel brand debuting April 2026, and DIARMA, a high-end fashion house launching June 2026. The project represents the first time Dalma, Gianinna, Diego Jr., Jana, and Diego Fernando Maradona have jointly sanctioned a commercial venture under their father's name. The announcement comes forty years after Diego Armando Maradona's 1986 World Cup victory and ahead of the 2026 tournament, which will be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Diego Maradona remains one of the most recognised figures in the history of sport. MARADONA and DIARMA are the first fashion houses to carry his name with the full sanction of his family. Ash Pournouri, founder of Electa and the architect of the project, first encountered the scale of the unauthorised market while visiting Naples, where Maradona is venerated to a degree that rivals religious iconography.

"In Naples, there are more depictions of Maradona than of Jesus Christ. In shops, bars, living rooms, on public walls. I had never seen anything like it. Unfortunately, Diego's commercial legacy has long been fragmented and exploited. He deserved better. So we built a home worthy of both the legend, and his fans."

To protect the integrity of Diego Armando Maradona and his family, every piece from both houses bears an official monogram seal. This emblem serves as a definitive mark of authenticity, finally providing fans with a moral alternative to the unregulated global market. The monogram appears on every piece from both houses and constitutes the first systematic means by which consumers can distinguish officially sanctioned Maradona products from the unauthorised market.

MARADONA. 300 pieces. One billion fans. No restock. Launching May 2026

The MARADONA line is positioned above conventional sports heritage merchandise. The inaugural collection draws on three reference points from Maradona's career: The Goal of the Century, The Hand of God, and The Number 10. The first release comprises 300 pieces of each item, available exclusively via direct e-commerce. No restock.

DIARMA. The Icon. Styled in silent luxury. Launching June 2026

DIARMA operates as a distinct luxury house. Where MARADONA is anchored in sporting iconography, DIARMA approaches Maradona as cultural and biographical subject matter. The brand's material language—cashmere, structured silhouettes, and a restrained palette—positions it within the luxury segment, referencing the aesthetics of sport without being defined by them.

The apparel from both brands are designed by award-winning Swedish designer Carin Wester.

Family Statement

Dalma Maradona, representing the family, adds:

"For the first time, all five of us are standing together to protect our father's name. We want every person who has ever put something of our father's on their wall to finally have something worthy of it. To see his life honoured with such quality and respect is exactly what he would have wanted for his fans."

Launch

The waiting list for the MARADONA May 2026 drop opens today at maradonaofficial.com. For interviews with Ash Pournouri, the family and other media enquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Electa Global

Electa Global is a Stockholm-based brand management company holding an exclusive licensing agreement with the Maradona estate. The company was founded by Ash Pournouri, known for his work creating and building long-term cultural brands at the intersection of entertainment, lifestyle, and technology - such as Avicii, Brilliant Minds, Super Human and Triller.

About Carin Wester

Carin Wester is a Stockholm-based designer and Creative Director with over two decades of experience in international fashion. She has received multiple Swedish design awards.

About the Maradona Estate

Diego Armando Maradona (1960–2020) is widely regarded as the greatest footballer in history. His five children - Dalma, Gianinna, Diego Jr., Jana, and Diego Fernando - are his legal heirs and co-manage the family's commercial rights.

Contact:

Thomas Nilsson

+46 73 558 65 81

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