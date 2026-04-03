Monport Expands Laser Technology Portfolio with Mega S CO2 Laser and UV Laser Engravers

BERLIN, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's industrial and creative sectors now have access to next-generation laser engraving technology with the launch of two advanced machines: the Mega S 70W CO2 laser engraver and the UV laser engraving machine. Developed by Monport Laser, these engraving machines deliver exceptional accuracy, speed, and versatility for both industrial and artistic applications.

Mega S 70W CO2 Laser Engraving Machine | Upgraded CO2 Laser Technology

The Mega S CO2 laser engraver is an upgraded evolution of Monport's popular Mega and Mega Lite series, providing enhanced power, precision, and efficiency. Designed for users seeking higher performance, the Mega S builds on the reliability of previous models while offering improved engraving speed and laser cutting capability.

Key Features of the Mega S 70W CO2 Engraving Machine:

Enhanced Laser Cutting: Cuts up to 20mm acrylic and 18mm basswood; optional telephoto lens increases cutting efficiency by 25%.

Cuts up to 20mm acrylic and 18mm basswood; optional telephoto lens increases cutting efficiency by 25%. Industry-Leading Optical Focusing: Minimum spot size of 0.03 mm, supporting up to 1000 DPI for intricate laser engraving .

Minimum spot size of 0.03 mm, supporting up to 1000 DPI for intricate . Smart Batch Fill & Auto Focus: Ensures high-volume precision with minimal processing time.

Ensures high-volume precision with minimal processing time. Optimized Airflow System: Efficient smoke extraction for a clean workspace and consistent results.

Purchase the Mega S 70W CO2 laser engraver now and receive an immediate €500 discount.

UV Laser Engraving Machine | High-Precision UV Laser Marking

The UV laser engraving machine provides ultra-precise, cold laser engraving without heat damage, making it ideal for sensitive materials such as plastics, glass, ceramics, and coated metals. Available in 6W and 10W UV laser models, this UV engraving machine ensures permanent, high-contrast marks for industrial and artistic applications.

Benefits of the UV Engraving Machine:

Cold Laser Processing: Prevents warping, discoloration, and material damage.

Prevents warping, discoloration, and material damage. Exceptional Micro-Marking Precision: Engraves logos, QR codes, serial numbers, and intricate patterns.

Engraves logos, QR codes, serial numbers, and intricate patterns. Multi-Material Compatibility: Works efficiently on plastics, glass, ceramics, and coated metals.

Works efficiently on plastics, glass, ceramics, and coated metals. High-Speed Production Efficiency: Optimized for batch marking with consistent quality.

Each purchase of a UV laser engraving machine includes a free UV water cooler to ensure optimal performance and long machine life.

Monport Laser is committed to delivering high-precision, reliable, and user-friendly engraving machines. The launch of the Mega S 70W CO2 laser engraver and the UV laser engraving machine reinforces Monport's mission to provide cutting-edge laser solutions.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.monportlaser.de/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661851/5899924/monport_logo_800_800__2_Logo.jpg