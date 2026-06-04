Monport Laser Showcases Engraving Opportunities in Germany Ahead of World Cup 2026

BERLIN, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses and makers prepare for increased demand surrounding the 2026 World Cup season, Monport Laser has announced a limited-time Flash Sale on select laser machine models, helping entrepreneurs expand production capabilities while taking advantage of exclusive purchase bonuses.

The promotion features the Reno 45 Pro Vision, MEGA CO2 Laser Engraver, 6W UV Laser Engraving Machine, GT80W MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver, and GT200W MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver.

The GT80W MOPA fiber laser engraver is ideal for detailed metal engraving, color marking on stainless steel, and personalized products. For higher-volume production, the GT200W MOPA fiber laser engraver delivers faster processing speeds and deeper engraving capabilities for industrial and commercial applications.

The 6W UV laser engraving machine offers high-precision marking on glass, plastics, electronics, and other heat-sensitive materials with minimal thermal impact.

Meanwhile, the Reno 45 Pro Vision and MEGA CO2 laser engraver are designed for engraving and cutting wood, acrylic, leather, rubber, and other popular materials used in custom merchandise, signage, gifts, and promotional products.

Limited-Time Purchase Bonuses

Fiber Laser Series

Free rotary axis for tumblers, bottles, and cylindrical products

Free safety glasses

Reno 45 Series

Free 3000W water chiller

Reno 65 Series

Free Reno rotary axis and CO2 rotary axis

MEGA Series

Free DIY material kit

Free CO2 safety glasses

Join the World Cup Fan Creativity Challenge

In addition to the Flash Sale, Monport is inviting laser engraving enthusiasts, small businesses, and creators to participate in its World Cup Fan Creativity Challenge. Participants can design and create their own World Cup-inspired fan merchandise using a laser machine, including custom signs, trophies, coasters, plaques, drinkware, keychains, and other personalized products.

To support creators, Monport is providing more than 300 free SVG design files for project inspiration. Winners will receive prizes including a €500 gift voucher, a DIY material package valued at approximately €200, and laser safety equipment.

The limited-time promotion and Fan Creativity Challenge are available through Monport's official website. For more information, visit Monport Laser Official Website.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Contact email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.monportlaser.de/