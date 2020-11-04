Montepino achieves its goal of developing one million square metres for logistics space

This figure has turned the company, which has bases in Zaragoza, Madrid and Barcelona, into the leader of the BTS sector in Spain and one of the largest logistics developers in Europe. This milestone has been hit at the best possible time for Montepino, which is growing rapidly on a national level and is soon to implement its expansion strategy for growth on an international level. The company is seeking to export its demonstrably successful business model, which is client-focused and based on innovation, sustainability and growth in the short, medium and long term.

A growth plan with sights set on Europe

Over the last few years, Montepino has broken records within Spain. It has also managed to double the scope of its business plan in just three years, building a portfolio with a value of nearly €1 billion, which will feature 23 different platforms by the end of 2021. Its assets consist of both Big Box or XXL logistics platforms and last-mile platforms and have been built in strategic, key locations for cutting-edge logistics.

To Juan José Vera, the Director General of Montepino, "it's clear that our logistics operators are at the centre of the whole process and this is why we structure our whole team around them." This approach has allowed Montepino to establish long-term relationships based on trust with first-class clients.

The increased e-commerce activity of the last few months reveals the importance for the logistics market to continue to grow and to reinvent itself to offers innovative platforms. Against this backdrop, Montepino has been working on its plan to expand into the rest of the continent and to double its value again within the next five years.

