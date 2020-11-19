Mphasis Acquires Datalytyx, a DataOps specialist in the Snowflake and Talend ecosystem

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis, (BSE: 526299) and (NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, announced today, its acquisition of Datalytyx, a leading next-gen data engineering and consultancy company. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, Datalytyx provides Next-gen Data Engineering, Data Ops and Master Data Management solutions on Snowflake and Talend environments to clients globally. As the first Snowflake Rockies Partner in the UK, a Snowflake Select Solutions Partner, and a Platinum VAR partner of Talend, Datalytyx provides services for modern data projects enabling faster, more accurate analysis and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Since its inception, Datalytyx has been supporting modern data projects by providing a managed data platform for analytics and machine learning, using best-in-class data tools. The company integrates client environments with platforms from its partners – Talend and Snowflake, creating a single integrated platform for Data and AI. Through its best and brightest talent (including engineers, scientists, and analysts) and data expertise, Datalytyx, has been driving digital transformation for its clients.

"Every enterprise needs the ability to turn raw data into actionable information at scale, the recent worldwide crisis has only accelerated this need. Data and analytics combined with artificial intelligence, will continue to play a dominant role to predict, prepare and respond to changing needs of the business," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Executive Director, Mphasis. "Together with Datalytyx and its highly skilled data professionals, we believe Mphasis is distinctively positioned to further fuel our worldwide clients' transformational projects. This acquisition will not only strengthen our next-gen data strategy but will also be a significant milestone in our journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients."

"We are delighted to be a part of the Mphasis family and firmly believe that the collective vision and capabilities will lay a strong foundation for the future. Our combined expertise will be central to Mphasis' next-gen data strategy and will further drive our clients' digital transformation in Global markets," said John Webb, Co-Founder, Datalytyx.

"Datalytyx played a critical role when Snowflake opened up Europe in February 2017 and they have continued to invest and support us during this hyper-growth period. From day one, Datalytyx has supported us in data modernisation projects, providing a managed data platform for analytics and machine learning, creating a single integrated platform for Data and AI. We are excited to see the acquisition of Datalytyx, by Mphasis as strategic in becoming a global leader in this space. The foundations have been firmly laid, which give us all a platform for scale and immense opportunity," said Tim Alexander, Director of Alliances EMEA, Snowflake.

"Since working with the Datalytyx team, the company has been supporting modern data projects with Talend at the forefront providing a managed data platform for analytics and machine learning, using best-in-class data tools creating a single integrated platform for Data and AI. Datalytyx has been instrumental in aligning with Talend's customers, sales teams, and technology partners to provide modern data stacks to tackle the problems that companies face with a modern approach to advanced analytics. We applaud Mphasis' acquisition of Datalytyx as a great move to enhancing them both with capability and capacity to become a global leader in this space," said Rolf Heimes, Global Head of Business Development, Talend.

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM =1) digital experiences to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1230167/Mphasis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mphasis