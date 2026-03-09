MSI to Showcase a Complete Edge AI Ecosystem at Embedded World 2026

From Computing Core to On-Site Deployment

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI will showcase a complete Edge AI ecosystem at Embedded World 2026, integrating edge computing platforms and vertical industry solutions to support real-world AI applications across transportation, manufacturing, retail, agriculture, and UAV operations.

Through live demonstrations, MSI will present Edge AI use cases including smart retail digital signage management, centralized remote device monitoring, machine vision with real-time AI learning, and smart parking object detection.

MSI Showcases a Complete Edge AI Ecosystem at Embedded World 2026

MSI will also introduce hardware platforms optimized for industrial AI workloads, including the EdgeXpert AI Supercomputer powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Superchip, the Slim Box industrial PC MS-C926, the In-Vehicle Box MS-C932, and the MS-C910E Edge AI system for flexible edge deployment. These platforms are designed for reliable operation in industrial environments and support applications in smart cities, transportation, retail, and manufacturing.

In addition to computing platforms, MSI provides ODM/OEM customization services for vertical applications such as fleet management, smart agriculture, video conferencing systems, and UAV ground control systems.

MSI will also unveil the NE21 11.6-inch rugged tablet, powered by Intel® 13th Gen Core™ processors and running Windows® 11 IoT. The device is MIL-STD-810G certified with an IP65 rating, featuring a 650-nit IPS display with 10-point touch, hot-swappable battery, and connectivity including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet (PXE), and optional 4G LTE.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928754/2026_Embedded_World________1.jpg