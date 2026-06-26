Name Change Completed for C Capital's Swiss Listed Entity, Ticker Symbol CCAP Goes Live

HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngtimers AG (Swiss Stock Exchange: YTME), a company listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange, announced today that its renaming to C Capital Holdings AG has been published in the Commercial Registry. Effective today, the Company's shares are expected to begin trading on the Swiss Stock Exchange under its new name and ticker symbol, CCAP.

The new name reflects the Company's role as the holding parent of the C Capital Group, unifying the Group's brand identity and reinforcing its market recognition. The listed entity's core qualifications, shareholders' rights, asset ownership and the validity of all of its agreements remain unaffected; only the brand name of the holding parent company has changed, bringing the listed platform and the operating business under one unified brand.

Group-Wide Brand Following Focus on Asset Management on the APAC Market

This renaming reflects the Group's recent development. Youngtimers AG was historically a holding company with changing subsidiaries and participations listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange. Today, C Capital serves as the Group's core operating entity, positioning the Group to be a global asset management group focused on the Asia-Pacific market.

The renaming brings the Group's brand, business and capital markets identity into alignment. It reflects the positioning of C Capital Holdings AG and the Group's strategy of connecting global capital with opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region, while strengthening its credibility and influence in global private equity, hard-tech investment and cross-border capital markets.

Mr. Ben Cheng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said:" Renaming to C Capital Holdings AG reflects who we are today and where we are headed. This new identity supports our long-term strategy and reflects our ambition to build a trusted bridge that helps global capital access opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region. "

A Solid Track Record, Steady Progress in Recent Business

With more than a decade of focus in the private investment market, C Capital ranks among the leading foreign-funded private equity investors, with a long-standing focus on frontier technology and consumer opportunities. Its portfolio includes industry leading companies such as Biren, Agibot, SenseTime, XPeng, NIO, RedNote, Nothing Phone, Casetify and Lalamove.

Anchored in Long-Term Thinking, Entering a New Phase of Global Growth

The renaming of the Swiss-listed entity aligns with C Capital's entry into a new phase of global growth. Going forward, C Capital Holdings AG will draw on the governance strengths of its internationally listed Swiss platform, its global capital resources and its cross-border credit standing, while continuing to apply a long-term investment philosophy. With a global outlook and a continued focus on core Asia-Pacific industries, the Group will concentrate on advanced manufacturing and frontier technology sectors, coordinate its private equity, private credit and controlling real-asset holdings, and work closely with its industrial ecosystem partners to deliver long-term, stable and sustainable returns for global investors and partners.

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About C Capital Holdings AG

C Capital Holdings AG is listed in Switzerland (Swiss Stock Exchange: CCAP) and headquartered in Zurich. The group's private equity portfolio encompasses a number of representative consumer and technology companies across the Asia-Pacific region, including Biren, Agibot, SenseTime, XPeng, NIO, RedNote, Nothing Phone, Casetify and Lalamove.