Nanjing Xinshengwei Yangtze River Bridge Wins Gustav Lindenthal Medal

Built with ZPMC participation, the project ranks among the world's longest single-span suspension bridges

SHANGHAI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the results of two major awards at the 2026 International Bridge Conference (IBC) were announced. The Nanjing Xinshengwei Yangtze River Bridge, constructed with the participation of Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC), has been awarded the Gustav Lindenthal Medal, one of the highest honors in bridge engineering.

Located along the Nanjing section of the Yangtze River, the Nanjing Xinshengwei Yangtze River Bridge serves as a key transportation link connecting Qixia District, Jiangbei New Area, and the Economic and Technological Development Zone. The bridge is a single-span suspension structure with a steel box girder and a main span of 1,760 meters. Among completed bridges of the same type, it ranks first in China and third globally in terms of span length. Since opening to traffic, the bridge has created a direct and efficient corridor between Jiangbei New Area and Qixia District, reducing travel time from one hour to approximately 10 minutes. It plays an important role in enhancing the regional transportation network and supporting integrated urban development across the Yangtze River. ZPMC participated in the E1 contract section of the project, which included the fabrication of steel box girders for the mainline of the Qixia Avenue interchange, along with the prefabrication of steel composite girders for the southern approach bridge and its adjoining approach section. The total steel structure weight reached approximately 18,000 metric tons, making it one of the key engineering components of the bridge's southern approach works.

The International Bridge Conference, organized by the Engineers' Society of Western Pennsylvania, stands as one of the most prestigious and influential gatherings in the global bridge engineering community. The Gustav Lindenthal Medal recognizes outstanding achievements in technology and material innovation, aesthetic design, environmental compatibility, and successful community engagement. Widely recognized as the "Nobel Prize" of bridge engineering, the award holds a leading position within the global bridge industry.