Nominations Now Open for the Precisely Agentic-Ready Data Awards

Awards recognize organizations working to build Agentic-Ready Data that can be trusted for AI, automation, and analytics across the enterprise

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the launch of its third-annual customer awards program, the Agentic-Ready Data Awards. Formerly known as the Data Integrity Awards, the program now reflects the rising importance of Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives across the enterprise. To nominate a Precisely customer, go to www.precisely.com/agentic-ready-data-awards-2026 . The deadline to submit is Friday, July 24, 2026.

The Agentic-Ready Data Awards honor organizations that are building modern data foundations to fuel AI, automation, and analytics initiatives that deliver measurable business outcomes.

"Agentic AI is rewriting what's possible, but only for organizations that have done the foundational work to make their data trustworthy, consistent, and complete," said Kevin Ruane, Chief Marketing Officer, Precisely. "The Agentic-Ready Data Awards celebrate the innovators who understand that breakthroughs don't begin with models or algorithms. They begin with data you can rely on. These organizations aren't just preparing for the future of AI; they're defining it."

The program underscores a critical industry shift. As AI adoption accelerates, success increasingly depends on the strength, governance, and real-time readiness of the underlying data. By spotlighting customer achievements, Precisely aims to demonstrate how data integrity enables organizations to unlock the full value of their AI and analytics investments.

The Agentic-Ready Data Awards will recognize excellence across seven categories:

Agentic-Ready Data Leadership Award — For organizations that have fully operationalized high-quality, integrated, governed, and enriched data to power enterprise-wide AI and analytics.

— For organizations that have fully operationalized high-quality, integrated, governed, and enriched data to power enterprise-wide AI and analytics. Unifying Your Data Award — For organizations that have connected data across their enterprise to create a unified, discoverable view.

— For organizations that have connected data across their enterprise to create a unified, discoverable view. Operating in the Now Award — For organizations enabling real-time, AI-driven decision-making through continuously refreshed data environments.

— For organizations enabling real-time, AI-driven decision-making through continuously refreshed data environments. Shaping Data for Purpose Award — For organizations transforming data into a purpose-built asset that delivers measurable business value.

— For organizations transforming data into a purpose-built asset that delivers measurable business value. Gaining an Enrichment Edge Award — For organizations enhancing their data with external insights and third-party datasets to improve context and AI outcomes.

— For organizations enhancing their data with external insights and third-party datasets to improve context and AI outcomes. Elevating Governance Award — For organizations demonstrating excellence in governance, including lineage, ownership, policies, and compliance.

— For organizations demonstrating excellence in governance, including lineage, ownership, policies, and compliance. Lower Cost, Higher Impact Award — For organizations using automation and AI to scale data integrity while improving efficiency.

Winners will be selected based on demonstrated innovation, business impact, and leadership in building trusted data foundations for AI readiness. Previous winners of the Precisely Data Integrity Awards include BMW, DoorDash, ExxonMobil, Navajo Addressing Authority Department, Transport for New South Wales, The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and more. To submit your nomination today, please visit www.precisely.com/agentic-ready-data-awards-2026. The deadline for submissions is Friday, July 24, 2026.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

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