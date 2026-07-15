Precisely Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Business Officer as Market Demand for Agentic-Ready Data Intensifies

Industry veterans Vinesh Vis and Jane Gilson bring decades of enterprise technology growth experience to accelerate commercial execution for data integrity leader

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the appointments of Vinesh Vis as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Jane Gilson as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Vis will drive sales execution and customer growth, while Gilson will own the commercial frameworks across channel, professional services, and revenue operations that scale growth across Precisely's go-to-market (GTM) motions. They will serve as members of the Precisely Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to CEO Walid Abu-Hadba.

As demand for Agentic-Ready Data continues to grow, Precisely is strengthening its commercial leadership team to help more organizations move from AI ambition to achieving real business value. Vis and Gilson bring extensive experience scaling global enterprise technology businesses through periods of rapid growth and technology transformation.

"Vinesh and Jane bring complementary strengths that align directly with where we're headed as a company," said Walid Abu-Hadba, CEO of Precisely. "They have built and transformed high-performing technology organizations by bringing focus, discipline, and execution during periods of significant change. Combined with our leadership in data integrity, they strengthen our ability to move faster, execute with greater rigor, and accelerate our next phase of growth."

Vinesh Vis, Chief Revenue Officer

As Chief Revenue Officer, Vis will lead Precisely's Global Revenue Organization including Sales, Sales Engineering, Sales Enablement, Sales Operations, Customer Success, Renewals, and Business Development. In this role, he will drive revenue growth, deepen customer relationships, and build a world-class commercial engine to capitalize on the surging enterprise demand for Agentic-Ready Data.

Vis joins Precisely from Smarsh, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager. Prior to this, he led revenue organizations across both high-growth private technology companies and large-scale public organizations, including Oracle.

"The convergence of AI and data integrity is creating a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and Precisely is uniquely positioned to lead it. The foundation is here: market leadership, a trusted brand, and a team that knows how to win. My focus will be on accelerating that momentum by tightening commercial execution, deepening the relationships that matter most, and building the kind of scalable growth engine that turns market opportunity into market dominance," said Vinesh Vis, Chief Revenue Officer at Precisely.

Jane Gilson, Chief Business Officer

As CBO, Gilson will lead Precisely's Global Commercial Business, including Channel and Ecosystems, Professional and Strategic Services, Revenue Operations, Deal Desk governance, and GTM Strategy. Gilson brings more than two decades of experience leading growth and transformation initiatives at global technology companies, including executive leadership roles at Microsoft, Google, and as CEO at CloudSphere.

"Enterprise technology has gone through several inflection points, but what's happening with AI and data right now is different. The organizations that win won't just have the best technology; they'll have the operational discipline to scale it. Precisely has the data integrity foundation that enterprises need to make AI work in the real world. My job is to build the commercial architecture that turns that advantage into durable growth." said Jane Gilson, Chief Business Officer at Precisely.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

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