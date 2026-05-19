Precisely Powers Customer Communications with AWS Deployment

Enables modernized customer communications with greater scale, performance, and control; without sacrificing governance or compliance.

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, a global leader in data integrity today announced that EngageOne™ Compose and EngageOne™ Vault can now be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Regulated enterprises can run Customer Communications Management (CCM) directly within their own AWS environments, without re-platforming or moving data outside established governance boundaries. By keeping communications data governed and accessible within trusted cloud environments, this release helps organizations operationalize AI-driven communications, automation, and future customer engagement initiatives.

Organizations across regulated industries face growing pressure to move customer communications to the cloud. Yet many are forced to choose between SaaS solutions that move sensitive communications outside their control or complex migrations that introduce risk, cost, and delays. In both cases, organizations must either sacrifice governance or reinvest heavily in rebuilding proven communications systems.

Precisely addresses this challenge by enabling its CCM solutions, EngageOne Compose and EngageOne Vault, run directly on AWS within customers' own AWS environments. This model allows organizations to move communications workloads to the cloud while preserving existing investments and workflows.

"Regulated enterprises need a clear path to evolve customer communications in the cloud without compromising governance or control," said Allan Christian, General Manager of EngageOne Products at Precisely. "With EngageOne Compose and EngageOne Vault running directly within their own AWS environments, organizations can build on what already works, gaining scale, higher throughput, and lower operational burden while reducing migration risk and cost."

Running EngageOne Compose and EngageOne Vault on AWS delivers secure, scalable, and compliant communications capabilities, including:

Deploy on AWS within customers' AWS environments: Run composition and archival services inside the AWS account to maintain control over data, security, and compliance while benefiting from AWS performance.

Run composition and archival services inside the AWS account to maintain control over data, security, and compliance while benefiting from AWS performance. Scale elastically with higher throughput: Automatically adjust capacity to meet peak communication volumes and accelerate processing across digital and print channels.

Automatically adjust capacity to meet peak communication volumes and accelerate processing across digital and print channels. Reduce operational overhead : Eliminate the need to manage fixed infrastructure, patches, and upgrades by leveraging AWS services and automation.

: Eliminate the need to manage fixed infrastructure, patches, and upgrades by leveraging AWS services and automation. Govern the full communications lifecycle: Manage creation, composition, delivery, archival, and compliant retrieval across digital and print channels in one solution.

As organizations expand digital and AI-driven customer experiences, the ability to leverage trusted, governed data within customer communications becomes increasingly important. By operating on AWS within customers' AWS environments, EngageOne Compose and EngageOne Vault enable organizations to securely use high-integrity data to generate, deliver, and retain customer communications, supporting AI-driven automation, analytics, and scalable customer engagement use cases.

Discover how EngageOne Compose and EngageOne Vault on AWS help regulated enterprises modernize and govern customer communications within AWS visit www.precisely.com/solution/amazon-web-services-aws/.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

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