PRESIDENT SAMIA RECEIVES COMMISSION OF INQUIRY REPORT; CALLS FOR NATIONAL HEALING, ACCOUNTABILITY AND REFORMS

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania today received the Report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the events of violence and breach of peace that occurred during and after the General Election of October 2025. The report marks a transition from national reflection to decisive action toward recovery, reform, and unity.

Her Excellency President of the Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, receives Commission of Inquiry report from Chairman of the Commission, former Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman.

In her remarks, the President acknowledged the scale of the impact, that resulted in approximately 518 deaths, more than 2,390 injuries, and destruction of property estimated at over TZS 125 billion. She emphasised that these losses have had deep and lasting consequences for families, communities, and the nation at large.

The President described the Commission's work as a comprehensive national diagnosis, which according to the Commission's chairman, evidence was gathered from over 1,300 witnesses, hundreds of sworn statements, and thousands of citizen submissions across 202 affected locations.

"The Commission has examined what affected us and has provided both treatment and guidance. Our task now is to apply that treatment effectively. At times, the remedy may be difficult, but if we are to heal, we must take it," said President Samia, emphasizing that the nation must now act with discipline and responsibility to prevent recurrence.

The President reaffirmed that Tanzania's future lies in the hands of its citizens and called for unity and collective responsibility in rebuilding the nation.

"The destiny of Tanzania is in the hands of Tanzanians themselves," she said, while also calling on religious leaders to actively support national healing and reconciliation efforts.

Chairman of the Commission, former Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman, noted that the report is the result of a 153-day nationwide inquiry covering 11 regions, 21 districts, and extensive stakeholder engagement.

"The report reflects the collective national intent to heal, ensure accountability where necessary, and, above all, to learn and move forward."

He added that despite the pain expressed by many victims, there was a strong and consistent desire among citizens for reconciliation and unity.

"Those who engaged with the Commission made it clear that what happened does not reflect the true character of Tanzania," he said.

On a personal note, the President reaffirmed her commitment to lead through this period with courage and vigilance while calling for collective effort.

"I will carry this responsibility with courage, confidence, and caution. But we must do this together. Do not leave this burden to me alone."

She concluded by urging Tanzanians to learn from the experience and move forward with renewed unity and purpose.

EDITOR'S NOTE

This is the seventh Presidential Commission of Inquiry since Independence. Chaired by former Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman, the Commission was established on 18th November, 2025 and commenced work on 20th November, 2025.

The Commission conducted a nationwide, evidence-based investigation using both qualitative and quantitative methodologies to establish facts and recommend measures for national healing, accountability, and long-term stability.

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