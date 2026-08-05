Revolune and Propath UK Bring Service-Backed Multiplex immunofluorescence Workflows to Biopharma Customers

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolune today announced a partnership with Propath UK to expand customer access to Revolune's multiplex immunofluorescence workflow. Under the partnership, Propath UK will join Revolune's Service Provider Program, supporting customers who want to access Revolune-powered multiplex staining workflows through an experienced service laboratory.

Propath UK logo

The partnership is designed to help researchers and translational teams adopt flexible multiplex immunofluorescence workflows more easily, whether by running assays in their own laboratories or by working with Propath UK for service-based execution. Operating from a dedicated UK facility, Propath combines expertise in pathology, immunohistochemistry, in-situ hybridisation, multiplex imaging, spatial data analysis, and spatial transcriptomics with a robust quality framework.

"Multiplex immunofluorescence should be easier to adopt without forcing every customer into a rigid operating model," said Adrian Arechiga, Revolune CCO. "Revolune's technology gives labs a simple, flexible path from trusted primary antibodies to ready-to-use multiplex workflows. With Propath UK, we can extend that flexibility to customers who want experienced service-lab execution, giving them access to the technology and the specialist support needed to move quickly and confidently."

Through the collaboration, customers can access support across antibody optimization, multiplex panel development, tissue processing, imaging, bioinformatics, data interpretation, and GCP-compliant tissue biomarker analysis for clinical trial programs. Propath's spatial biology and histopathology experts work closely with clients from study design and sample qualification through to actionable tissue-based insights.

The collaboration comes at a time when many researchers are evaluating new options for multiplex immunofluorescence workflows. Revolune and Propath UK aim to support customers transitioning from legacy platforms as well as teams looking for more flexible approaches to panel design, staining, imaging, and analysis.

"Propath UK has extensive experience supporting customers in deploying complex tissue-based biomarker workflows," said Kelly Hunter, CSO at Propath. "We see strong value in making Revolune's technology available through a service model, especially for customers who want to evaluate or adopt new multiplex workflows without building every capability internally from day one."

Propath has successfully supported thousands of studies for global biopharma clients, helping accelerate the development of next-generation therapeutics through actionable tissue-based insights. The Propath UK partnership is part of Revolune's broader Service Provider model, which Revolune plans to expand across geographies, applications, and service needs.

About Revolune

Revolune is a life science company dedicated to making multiplex immunofluorescence as accessible and practical as routine tissue analysis. Its reagent technologies help laboratories move rapidly from existing primary antibodies to ready-to-use multiplex kits, simplifying spatial biology workflows and enabling researchers to focus on biological questions rather than assay management.

About Propath UK

Propath UK — The Spatial Biology CRO® — delivers the expertise, quality, and scientific partnership needed to transform complex tissue samples into meaningful biological insight. Propath is a specialist CRO providing fully managed, GCP-compliant spatial transcriptomic and proteomic research services for the global biopharma industry. With more than 35 years of experience supporting translational research, biomarker development and regulated studies, Propath delivers high-quality, GLP and GCP-compliant services for both preclinical and clinical trial programmes.

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