Rockwell Automation Announces ROKStudios Video Series Launches a New Season Exploring the Journey from Automation to Autonomy

New episodes feature global manufacturers and industry leaders sharing real-world perspectives on resilience, sustainability and digital transformation

BRUSSELS, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced a new season of ROKStudios, its executive video series featuring candid conversations with manufacturing leaders across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Dafni Vakasi (right), smart manufacturing senior manager at BIC, discussing how manufacturers are rethinking operational excellence — moving beyond traditional KPIs to create connected, enterprise‑wide visibility, stronger execution discipline and scalable improvement across global operations.

This latest season brings together a diverse set of voices from heavy industry, consumer goods, energy, packaging and machine building, exploring how industrial organizations are navigating volatility, sustainability pressures, workforce change and increasing digital complexity as they move from traditional automation toward more autonomous operations.

"What makes this season of ROKStudios especially compelling is the diversity of perspectives," said Gustavo Zecharies, EMEA president, Rockwell Automation. "Joined by our customers and partners, these conversations bring our vision of the Future of Industrial Operations to life — combining thought leadership with real use cases that show how companies are evolving from automation to autonomy in a way that delivers real value."

Season highlights include:

Recorded at Rockwell's recent ROKLive EMEA event in Madrid, the new videos – alongside others featuring executives and domain specialists from Rockwell Automation – join more than 100 previous recordings at the ROKStudios portal.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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