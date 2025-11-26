Secure Reliable Oxygen Support This Holiday Season: Last Five Days of Black Friday 2025

BERLIN, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter and the holiday season bring increased respiratory challenges, particularly for individuals with chronic conditions such as COPD or other lung diseases. To help families and caregivers protect their health during festive gatherings, VARON Germany is offering exclusive Black Friday savings on home oxygen concentrators and portable oxygen devices during the final five days of 2025's Black Friday event.

To provide both home stability and mobility, VARON Germany is offering a limited holiday bundle: customers who purchase the Serene 5 Home Oxygen Concentrator will receive a VT-1 Portable Oxygen Device for free, with only three bundles available.

The Serene 5 home oxygen concentrator ensures quiet, continuous oxygen delivery with easy-to-use controls, making it ideal for daily therapy at home. The VT-1 portable oxygen device is an in-car portable oxygen concentrator, battery-efficient, and designed to support mobility without interrupting therapy, giving users confidence to stay active and safe during the holidays.

In addition to discounts, VARON Germany encourages all oxygen users to plan ahead for holiday activities. Ensuring that both a home oxygen concentrator and a portable oxygen device are available to help families manage therapy consistently, even during travel, social events, or longer gatherings. Experts recommend checking oxygen supply levels, fully charging portable units before outings, and keeping backup equipment accessible.

By combining the Serene 5 Home Oxygen Concentrator with a VT-1 portable oxygen device , users can maintain therapy without interruptions, participate safely in holiday celebrations, and reduce stress for themselves and caregivers. Having a trusted VARON oxygen concentrator ensures reliable oxygen delivery, allowing everyone to enjoy festive meals, visits with relatives, and seasonal activities with confidence and peace of mind.

VARON Germany's final Black Friday offers are valid until Nov. 30 or while stocks last.

During this last promotional window, customers can enjoy:

10% off all oxygen concentrators



15% off orders over €600



18% off orders over €1,000



An extra €20 gift card on all purchases made before Nov. 29

About VARON German

VARON develops home oxygen concentrators and portable oxygen devices designed for reliability, safety, and ease of use.

Media Contact:

Varon Germany

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://varoninc.de/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660036/varon_oxygen_concentrator_logo_Logo.jpg