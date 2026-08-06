Strutt Enters Europe: Expands Product Lineup with New ev¹e Variant and Showcases Evolving Smart Ecosystem at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart mobility innovator Strutt is officially entering the European market with a major showcase at IFA Berlin 2026 (September 4–8). The event marks the global debut of the new ev¹e model, a brand-new line of ecosystem accessories, and the rollout of an evolving, user-driven software.

Strong European Momentum

This major expansion follows the highly successful first deliveries of Strutt's flagship ev¹c model across the United Kingdom and Europe. Since hitting the streets, the ev¹c has generated overwhelmingly positive feedback from everyday drivers, business development partners, and key opinion leaders, validating the brand's mission to transform the personal transport space.

Global Debut: The Strutt ev¹e

Following the launch of the Strutt ev¹c earlier this year, Strutt is expanding its product lineup with the introduction of the new Strutt ev¹e. Designed for users who prioritize exceptional driving performance, confidence, and everyday usability, the ev¹e brings Strutt's signature engineering to a broader audience while complementing the existing ev¹c lineup.

Built on the same advanced chassis architecture as the ev¹c, the ev¹e features Strutt's proprietary four-motor drivetrain system, delivering outstanding control, stability, and all-terrain capability. It can climb inclines of up to 13 degrees, overcome obstacles of up to 5 cm, and travel up to 32 km on a single charge.

For drivers who do not require the advanced sensing capabilities of the evSense System, the ev¹e offers Strutt's industry-leading industrial design, automotive-inspired engineering, and refined driving experience in a more accessible product offering. The Strutt ev¹e will be available at an RRP of €4199 through the Strutt website and authorized retail partners across Europe from September 2026.

Software That Evolves Over Time

True to its vision of software-defined mobility, Strutt treats its vehicles as living platforms that evolve alongside their users. At IFA 2026, Strutt will showcase its smart features, including Cruise Mode, Waypoints navigation, and seamless app integration. Crucially, rather than acting as static devices, these features are designed to continuously iterate and improve based on ongoing community feedback. With Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates, new features can be deployed to the ev¹c while continuously enhancing device performance.

"The reception of the ev¹c in the UK and Europe proves our approach is resonating," said Tony Hong, CEO of Strutt. "With the global debut of the ev¹e, our continuously iterating software enhancements on ev¹c, and customizable accessories, we are delivering a personalized mobility platform tailored for the European lifestyle."

Attendees and media are invited to experience the global debut of the ev¹e and explore the latest software features of the ev¹c firsthand at the Strutt booth (CCB.b 123, City Club B) during IFA 2026.

About Strutt

Strutt is redefining smart mobility by integrating advanced robotics, smart driving engineering, and user-centric design to create the ultimate everyday vehicle. As part of its global expansion strategy, Strutt is entering key markets across Europe and the UK, while continuing to grow its presence in the US and APAC regions, bringing its vision of accessible and intelligent mobility to more users worldwide.

Find out more: https://eu.strutt.inc/

Correction: An earlier version of this release had an incorrect photo and some words were incorrectly in bold.