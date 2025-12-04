Sunshare Debuts "Glory" at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf: Redefining Balcony Solar Safety with EV-Grade Semi-Solid Tech

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshare, a technological innovator in balcony solar storage systems, officially showcased its latest balcony energy storage system, "Glory," at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf. Addressing the critical industry challenge of battery safety in residential environments, Glory introduces proprietary eXtraSolid™ technology, marking one of the first applications of EV-Grade semi-solid state batteries in compact home storage.

New Benchmark for Safety Standards

Sunshare Glory Semi-Solid Balcony Power Storage System

Sunshare highlighted the Glory's "Active + Passive" defense capabilities, which garnered strong interest from local market. Key safety specifications include:

EV-Grade Semi-Solid State Battery: Utilizing a semi-solid electrolyte structure to minimize leakage risks, the cells demonstrate exceptional thermal stability. They are tested to withstand 150℃ in thermal chambers (20℃ higher than typical LFP limits) and ensure zero fire or explosion risks even during extreme needle penetration tests.

Physical Resilience: The unit withstands 300kN of crush pressure (approx. 30 tons)—three times the standard for typical battery cells—and passes military-grade impact tests.

Fire Protection: It features an integrated aerosol fire suppression system that automatically activates to neutralize potential risks without manual intervention.

Intelligent Monitoring: A cloud-based BMS providing 24/7 early warnings for battery health.

Long-Term Asset for Households

Beyond safety, Glory is engineered for longevity. The system delivers a lifespan of over 7,000 cycles (approx. 20 years)—30% longer than the industry average for LFP batteries. The extended durability translates to an estimated €5,135 in additional earnings compared to standard 15-year storage solutions, offering a robust return on investment (ROI).

The system operates reliably from -20°C to 55°C, featuring auto-heating technology for winter performance.

"With Glory, we are bringing the rigorous safety standards of the EV industry into the home," said Michael Zhang, Director of Sunshare. "Our goal is to provide a solid solution that serves families reliably for at least two decades."

About Sunshare

Founded in 2023 under Sungrow, Sunshare is a high-tech enterprise specializing in balcony PV and home energy storage solutions. Rooted in the mission of "Green power for life moments", Sunshare has provided secure, efficient, and smart clean energy systems — making renewable power accessible and reliable for households worldwide. Learn more: https://sunsharetek.com

