Sweep Up This Deal: DJI Announced Limited-Time Christmas Deals for ROMO

All-in-One Robot Vacuum Leverages DJI's Advanced Drone Technology to Deliver Millimeter-Level Obstacle Sensing Sensational Cleaning Performance

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announced limited-time Christmas deals for the company's first all-in-one robot vacuum, ROMO, from Monday, 8 December to Sunday, 21 December 2025. Promotions will be available for holiday shoppers on the official DJI store and Amazon.

Limited-Time Christmas Deals

DJI ROMO Christmas sales

ROMO utilizes the millimeter-level obstacle sensing technology from DJI's flagship drones. The combination of advanced sensors, smart algorithms, and ultra-strong suction offers ultimate coverage for cleaning both hard surface floors and carpets that's both hassle free and powerful. Furthermore, its intelligent self-cleaning system takes care of maintenance automatically for 200 days, freeing the user to enjoy a clean home with minimal effort.

ROMO is currently available in three models with Christmas deals on DJI Store:

DJI ROMO S : From €1299 down to €799 (38% off)

DJI ROMO A : From €1599 down to €1349 (16% off)

DJI ROMO P : From €1899 down to €1499 (21% off)

To learn more about DJI ROMO's Christmas deals, visit store.dji.com or Amazon .

After-Sales Service Policy

Purchasing the Extended Protection Plan provides an additional one-year warranty after the product's official warranty period ends. Covered parts include the robot and base station. For a full list of details, please visit: https://store.dji.com/product/dji-extended-protection-plan-dji-romo

To learn more about ROMO: https://www.romo.tech/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840457/image.jpg