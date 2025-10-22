SwitchBot Expands Product Portfolio with a Matter-Enabled Light Series

TOKYO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of its Matter-enabled Light Series, further expanding its ecosystem of connected home solutions. The new lineup introduces smarter, more personalized lighting experiences across multiple categories, offering smoother integration, intuitive control, and unmatched flexibility for every space with Matter-over-WiFi.

Smarter Light for Every Moment

SwitchBot Matter-Enabled Light Series

RGBIC Series: Smarter and More Expressive Lighting

Featuring RGBICWW Floor Lamp, RGBICWW Strip Light, and RGBIC Neon Wire Rope Light (NA Only), the entire RGBIC Series enables dynamic color effects that traditional RGB lights cannot achieve.

SwitchBot RGBICWW Floor Lamp features RGB, Cold White, and Warm White with independent segment control to create dynamic multicolor effects or soft ambient tones to suit any mood. Standing 1.35m tall, the device can be used both vertically and horizontally, while offering a 100° wide-angle light spread for balanced coverage.

SwitchBot RGBICWW Strip Light also features RGB, Cold White, and Warm White with independent segment control for outstanding light effects. Cuttable every 12.5cm, this 5m light strip offers incredible durability with PU coating and IP44 waterproof rating, increasing both playability and practicality.

Last but not least, the SwitchBot RGBIC Neon Wire Rope Light features a built-in wire frame with independent segment control, offering exceptional flexibility for creative designs without any extra accessories required. Measuring 2 meters in length, it allows users to freely bend, shape, and customize patterns to suit any space or personal style.

Nonetheless, each light of the series supports 16 million colors, 26 preset scenes, 8 lighting effects, and 25,000 hours of usage time, making it perfect for gaming setups, home theaters, or festive occasions.

RGB Series: Minimalist Design with Outstanding Effects

The RGB series focuses on essential, everyday lighting that adapts to any environment with the SwitchBot Floor Lamp and LED Strip Light 3. Featuring RGB, Cool White, and Warm White lighting, both models deliver vivid tones suitable for reading, working, or relaxing.

The SwitchBot Floor Lamp, standing 1.35 meters tall, offers a 100° wide-angle light spread and can be used vertically or horizontally to fit different layouts. Meanwhile, the SwitchBot LED Strip Light 3 measures 5 meters in length and is cuttable every 12.5 cm, making it easy to adapt to walls, shelves, or entertainment setups. It also features a durable PU coating and IP44 water resistance, ensuring long-lasting performance.

With continuous dimming, color adjustment, 16 preset themes, and 5 color effects, both devices provide smooth transitions for every setting, from a cozy evening glow to a bright workspace.

Candle Warmer Lamp: The World's First Matter-over-WiFi Candle Warmer Lamp

As the world's first Matter-over-WiFi smart candle warmer, it melts candles using gentle heat instead of flames, creating a cozy atmosphere without smoke, soot, or open fire hazards. Compatible with candles up to 9.5 cm in diameter and 14 cm in height, the lamp's adjustable brightness and timer settings allow users to fine-tune both illumination and scent intensity.

Designed for everyday comfort, the Candle Warmer Lamp connects with other SwitchBot devices to automate routines — such as dimming the lights and playing relaxing music as the candlelight warms the room. Thoughtfully crafted and beautifully functional, it delivers the perfect balance of ambiance, aroma, and intelligence for modern living.

All products in the new lineup are Matter-certified, allowing users to control color, brightness, and temperature directly through their preferred smart home platforms. Each light can operate locally without an internet connection, ensuring faster responses and improved privacy.

The new Matter-enabled Light Series integrates perfectly with the broader SwitchBot ecosystem, allowing users to pair lights with the Presence Sensor, Lock Ultra, or Hub 3 to create adaptive environments that respond intuitively to daily routines.

A Step Toward a More All-Around Smart Home

The launch of the SwitchBot Matter-enabled Light Series represents another milestone in the brand's commitment to creating smarter, more cohesive living experiences. By integrating lighting into its ecosystem, SwitchBot continues to move toward a truly all-around and intelligent home where automation, comfort, and personalization come together in perfect balance.

Pricing and Availability

The SwitchBot Matter-enabled Light Series is already available through the official SwitchBot website and Amazon Store, with pricing listed on the product pages.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot onX,Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

