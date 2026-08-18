SwitchBot Introduces 3-in-1 Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro with Matter over Wi-Fi in Europe

TOKYO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of SwitchBot Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro in Europe, a new smart air circulator fan that combines cordless portability, powerful airflow, intelligent connectivity, and a 3-in-1 air freshening structure in one compact design. Designed for modern homes, it delivers refreshing, cleaner-feeling air wherever it is needed while smoothly integrating into today's smart home ecosystems.

Cordless Freedom with Fresher Air Anywhere

SwitchBot Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro

Unlike traditional fans that are confined to power outlets, Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro is designed to bring refreshing airflow wherever it is needed. Featuring a built-in rechargeable battery, it can easily move between bedrooms, home offices, kitchens, pet areas, balconies, and even camping trips without being limited by outlet locations, ensuring cool airflow even when power is out in the house.

Supporting battery, AC, and USB-C power options, the fan delivers up to 70 hours of cordless operation on a single charge*. For extended outdoor use, temporary cooling, or emergency situations, it can also be powered by a portable power bank for up to 127 hours*, providing continuous airflow wherever extra comfort is needed.

A 3-in-1 Air Freshening Structure for Everyday Homes

SwitchBot Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro EU version features a 3-in-1 structure that combines an ion generator, removable pre-filter, and aroma box**. As air circulates, the ion generator releases positive and negative ions to help reduce everyday odors and settle floating dust, making it useful around pet areas, kitchens, laundry spaces, and other rooms where air can feel stale.

The removable pre-filter captures visible dust, pet hair, and other larger particles before they enter the fan, helping maintain stronger airflow while reducing cleaning effort. An integrated aroma box** also allows users to add their favorite essential oils, gently dispersing pleasant scents through bedrooms, living rooms, pet areas, or shared family spaces as air circulates.

Smarter Control with Matter over Wi-Fi

Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro supports Matter over Wi-Fi, allowing users to connect directly to major smart home platforms without requiring an additional hub. Compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, Home Assistant, Homey, and more, it fits seamlessly into existing smart home ecosystems across Europe and the UK.

Using the SwitchBot App or voice assistants, users can remotely turn the fan on or off, adjust wind speed with precise 1–100% control, switch between multiple airflow modes, set 24-hour timers, control oscillation, manage the night light, and automate operation together with other SwitchBot devices. In Apple Home, users can also control fan operation and night light settings for a more integrated smart home experience.

Powerful Air Circulation for a Fresher Home

Rather than simply blowing air toward users, Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro is designed to circulate and refresh the entire living space. Powered by a high-performance DC brushless motor, it delivers up to 6.5m/s wind speed, 33.5m air delivery distance, and 811m³/h airflow volume*. Turbo Mode quickly accelerates indoor air circulation, while automatic 90° horizontal and 90° vertical oscillation helps distribute airflow evenly throughout the room.

Compared with the previous SwitchBot Battery Circulator Fan, Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro is approximately 20% smaller while delivering stronger performance, including approximately 48% higher airflow volume*. With a rated power of 24W, it is also designed for efficient everyday use, helping users stay comfortable without adding unnecessary energy consumption.

Designed for Quiet, Year-Round Comfort

Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro is built to deliver comfortable airflow throughout every season. During summer, it helps circulate cool air from air conditioners more efficiently for faster cooling. In spring and autumn, it improves indoor ventilation by keeping air moving throughout the home. During winter, it can also work alongside humidifiers to distribute warm, humidified air more evenly, creating a more comfortable indoor environment year-round.

For quieter everyday use, SwitchBot SilenTech™ technology reduces operating noise to as low as 21dB in Sleep Mode*, making it ideal for bedrooms, nurseries, home offices, and pet spaces. An upgraded ambient light bar with improved brightness provides gentle illumination at night, making late-night movement around the home more comfortable.

Designed with everyday maintenance in mind, the fan also features a fully detachable structure. The front cover, rear cover, fan blades, and pre-filter can all be easily removed for cleaning, helping keep the fan performing at its best while maintaining fresher airflow over time.

* Battery life, airflow performance, and operating noise are based on SwitchBot laboratory testing under controlled conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on usage and environmental conditions.

** For fragrance use around pets, please kindly follow the instructions of professional veterinarians.

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro is available for pre-order through SwitchBot's official website, and availability through Amazon stores will be coming soon, with an MSRP of EUR 119.99 / GBP 119.99.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media kit: SwitchBot Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro