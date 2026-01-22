TradeInn Scales Global Operations: A Tech-Driven Powerhouse Reaching €585M in 2025

GIRONA, Spain, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeInn, a Spanish-founded e-commerce group specialized in selling sporting goods, has closed the 2025 fiscal year with a record turnover of €585 million, representing 5.6% year-on-year growth compared to €554 million in 2024. The results confirm the company's ability to scale internationally in a highly competitive global retail environment.

Founded in Girona, TradeInn has grown from a local digital retailer into a global e-commerce operation serving athletes and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. In 2025, the company shipped 9,205,058 orders to 190 countries, consolidating its position as one of the world's leading specialists in technical sports equipment.

This global reach is supported by a robust logistics infrastructure centered in Europe. TradeInn's main fulfillment center in Celrà (Spain) processed more than 8.4 million shipments, while its German logistics hub handled 743,577 orders, improving delivery efficiency across key European markets. Today, 85% of TradeInn's total revenue is generated outside Spain, highlighting the company's strong international footprint.

"Our growth is the result of a highly specialized model built on direct distribution, technological innovation, and the trust of millions of athletes around the world," said David Martín, founder and CEO of TradeInn. "We continue to invest heavily in logistics, Artificial Intelligence, and proprietary technology to improve efficiency, anticipate consumer needs, and strengthen our competitive edge as we enter a new phase of international consolidation."

The company works as an authorized distributor for more than 12,500 premium sports brands, maintaining direct relationships with manufacturers. This approach guarantees product authenticity, brand integrity, and full control over fulfillment, offering a reliable shopping experience for both professional and amateur athletes.

TradeInn operates 18 specialized online stores, each focused on a specific sport or discipline, including well-known verticals such as Bikeinn and Trekkinn. These platforms have become global reference points for technical sports equipment, combining depth of catalog with expert product selection.

Innovation remains central to the company's strategy. With a team of 530 professionals, TradeInn is accelerating the integration of Artificial Intelligence across inventory management, demand forecasting, and personalized customer experiences, enabling the company to operate efficiently at scale while competing with the world's largest digital retailers.

Looking ahead to 2026, TradeInn plans to deepen its presence in strategic international markets, expand its technical product catalog, and continue investing in logistics and proprietary technology. In 2025, the company also strengthened its financial structure when U.S. investment fund Apollo acquired a 30% stake from Suma Capital for €200 million, reinforcing TradeInn's long-term growth strategy.

About TradeInn

TradeInn is a global e-commerce group specializing exclusively in sports and outdoor equipment. Headquartered in Girona, Spain, the company operates 18 online stores dedicated to specific sports disciplines and offers more than 3.5 million products from leading international brands. Its platforms are available in 18 languages, support over 75 currencies, and are designed to deliver a localized shopping experience to customers in more than 190 countries, combining advanced logistics, technology, and deep product expertise.