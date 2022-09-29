Vidoomy: named "top start-up" in Spain by LinkedIn for a consecutive year.

LinkedIn has recognized Vidoomy for the second time as one of the top 10 most promising and advanced companies in the country.

MADRID, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidoomy started its adventure in 2017, when three entrepreneurs, Marcos Cuesta, Eric Raventos and Antonio Simarro joined their passion for the technologically innovative, with their aim of connecting users with tailored-made advertising campaigns.

Vidoomy Headquarters - Madrid, Spain

In its first year of action, the three founders created and implemented their own technology worldwide in websites and applications of more than 2,500 media outlets (television, newspapers, magazines and specialized blogs). Currently, Vidoomy handles monthly more than 900 million unique users, thus, transforming the company into an unstoppable talent of global presence, offices in more than 20 countries with more than 200 Vidoomers and, a culminating expansion plan.

Its position as the Top 8 start-up promotes this adtech as a worldwide benchmark. With this award, the social network recognizes the most attractive and best valued companies to work for in each country, thus, rewarding the companies that have been in the spotlight throughout the year.

Vidoomy's technology consists of an intelligent algorithm, unique in ensuring that more than 72% of users worldwide are interested in seeing their advertising videos in full. This is due to its commitment to the improvement and development of its technology, becoming one of the company's priorities and therefore, reinforcing the improvement of its figures year on year.

Due to Vidoomy´s persevering efforts, the exponential growth of the company is not surprising. Vidoomy, until 2019, was located only in Spain while today, it has offices and teams in: United Kingdom, France, Spain, Holland, Poland, Italy, India, Turkey, Iran, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, Panama , Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay, Guatemala, Paraguay, Colombia and Mexico, and plans to expand over the next 18 months to Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Romania, Hungary, Greece, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The company reveals that the success of its expansion and internationalization is linked to its product and technology being created in-house, which is integrated ad hoc to media websites and applications, and thus, guaranteeing the maximum monetization of each advertising campaign.

Therefore, once advertisers make use of Vidoomy, due to seen result and transparency, they continue to use it constantly. In just five years, Vidoomy has not only managed to revolutionize the digital advertising market, positioning itself as a benchmark in the sector, but has also become an "employer of choice" developing a culture and environment that maximizes effort and unleashes the creativity and well-being of its employees. Without a doubt, Vidoomy has found the perfect equation to continue adding milestones to its short but successful history.

