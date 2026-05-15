Virtual Science AI launches first AI-driven competitor activity tracking platform to support pharma asset launch success

LONDON, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Science AI announces the launch of Medical Competitor AI, an AI solution that analyses competitor medical activity and scientific narratives. The solution – a first in the life sciences industry – is already being used by top pharma companies to drive launch success.

First AI-driven competitor asset medical activity and scientific narrative tracking platform

Built for launch excellence, new asset and indication peri-launch planning

Provides reliable competitor activity data and scientific narrative intelligence

Virtual Science AI's industry-leading medical intelligence platform is used by most of the world's top pharma companies and increasingly by innovative biotech organisations. The medical intelligence system use cases include: integrated medical intelligence, MSL intelligence, AI advisory board intelligence, social intelligence, real-time congress intelligence and now competitor assets intelligence. There is a robust plan for numerous upcoming application releases to address life sciences' most needed intelligence needs.

Competitor asset medical intelligence:

Historically, analysing competitor asset medical activity such as conference coverage, trade activities, social engagement activity, posters, publications and more has been very manual and often not even done.

Life science teams launching new treatments or expanding into new indications need to make plans and select activities, shape and communicate scientific narratives to help bring treatments to the patients who can benefit most.

The competitor intelligence platform provides intel on competitor activities, their narratives and how the community is responding to support with informing where to go with activity and narrative shaping that is unique to the product being launched.

In an environment where budget is increasingly needed to be stretched and headcount in pharma is being reduced, the platform helps teams make smart decisions on where to focus activity and supports narrative building.

Tom Hughes, CEO, Virtual Science AI stated:

"The teams behind the most important launches in pharma have historically had to piece together competitive intelligence manually – or simply go without. Medical competitor AI changes that. It gives launch teams real-time visibility into competitor activity, scientific narratives and community response, so they can make smarter decisions about where to focus and how to shape their story – and ultimately get more patients on the right treatments."

For further information about Virtual Science AI's intelligence solutions, visit: www.virtualscienceai.com.

About Virtual Science AI

Virtual Science AI is world-leading medical intelligence platform company exclusively for life sciences. Providing enterprise-wide advisory panel, integrated medical intelligence, social media intelligence, congress intelligence and competitor intelligence solutions. Virtual Science AI's proprietary medical intelligence platform solutions transform complex scientific data into actionable intelligence, empowering life science teams to drive repeatable value from its AI system enterprise-wide.

Headquartered in London and with operations across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Virtual Science AI delivers cutting-edge software as a service (SaaS) solutions for the life-science and healthcare sectors. The company partners with most of the top 20 leading pharmaceutical companies and numerous biotechnology firms.

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