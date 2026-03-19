ZPMC Completes First Emissions Rights Transaction in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural emissions rights transaction in Shanghai was recently completed at the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange, marking a significant step in the city's implementation of market-based environmental regulation.

In the landmark transaction, the Changxing branch of Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) transferred its surplus volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emission allowances to Shanghai Changxing Metal Finishing Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding. The transaction follows the February 1 implementation of the Management Measures of Shanghai Municipality for the Paid Use and Trading of Emission Rights, positioning the city's industrial sector for more flexible, compliance-driven environmental innovation.

The surplus credits originated from ZPMC's adoption of a high-solid, low-VOCs topcoat, reformulated to increase solid content from 57% to 65% while reducing VOCs from 345 g/L to 268 g/L. The upgrade is expected to reduce annual VOC emissions by approximately 1.865 tons. The credits were purchased by Shanghai Changxing Metal Finishing Co., Ltd., an affiliate of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, to support its new insulation coating and cryogenic pump workshop project.

The transaction is part of a broader decarbonization and resource efficiency drive at ZPMC's Changxing facility. Initiatives include a rainwater recovery and utilization system, closed-loop wastewater recycling from hot-dip galvanizing lines, waste heat recovery from regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTOs), and reuse of zinc-bearing paint waste and industrial refuse. These efforts have earned the facility recognition as a Shanghai Four-Star Green Factory and a Water-Conserving Enterprise.

On the energy front, a 34 MW rooftop solar array is now operational and connected to the grid, supported by an intelligent energy management center. The plant has decommissioned over 1,000 high-energy-consuming machines and added 87 electric vehicles for internal logistics. During China's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the facility cut energy intensity by 8.3% and CO₂ emissions by 7.1%.

As Shanghai's emissions rights trading market takes shape, ZPMC is positioning itself as an early participant in the equipment manufacturing sector. By converting abatement efforts into tradable environmental assets, the company aims to demonstrate how industrial players can align operational efficiency with environmental performance—and, in doing so, offer a model for broader industry adoption.