ZPMC Launches Next-Generation Deepwater Multi-Purpose Offshore Engineering Vessel for CNOOC

SHANGHAI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A next-generation deepwater multi-purpose offshore engineering vessel built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) for CNOOC Shenzhen Offshore Engineering Technology Service Co., Ltd. was recently launched in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, marking a new milestone in ZPMC's capabilities in high-end offshore engineering vessel construction. The project highlights the company's growing role in supporting deepwater resource development and offshore engineering operations.

The vessel features a double-deck configuration and streamlined monohull design, measuring 126 meters in length with a 28-meter beam and approximately 2,000 square meters of deck space. A central 7.2 × 7.2-meter moon pool supports saturation diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). The vessel can operate at depths up to 300 meters and is equipped with an electric azimuth thruster and a DP2 dynamic positioning system for precise station-keeping and unrestricted global navigation. It accommodates up to 100 personnel.

Designed for a wide range of offshore engineering operations, the vessel integrates full lifecycle capabilities and multi-mission functionality. The ship is fitted with a 400-ton offshore crane for lifting marine structures and platform maintenance, a 3,000-ton-class powered cable reel for subsea cable deployment and a 12-person saturation diving system. A 1,600-HP trencher launch and recovery unit supports pipeline repair, umbilical installation, and trenching operations. In addition, three to four auxiliary cranes can be installed along the port side to enhance pipeline servicing and emergency response operations.

To manage the vessel's complex equipment systems and technical requirements, the project team adopted a modular construction method combining multiple work sites, defined assembly zones, and phased integration. The hull was divided into three primary sections—bow, midship, and stern—comprising 93 prefabricated blocks. Plans for each section were optimized based on equipment layout and functional requirements, with careful consideration of technical feasibility, quality assurance, safety compliance, and schedule coordination. Final assembly was completed through an block-by-block integration approach, improving construction efficiency and achieving a 100 percent success rate in first-time hull alignment.

The vessel was fully designed using 3D modeling technology to integrate hull construction, outfitting, and coating processes. Foundations for key equipment were pre-installed, while piping and cabling were installed concurrently during assembly. This methodology reflects the shipbuilding industry's broader shift toward digitalized and modular construction.

The vessel is expected to support a wide range of offshore engineering operations, contributing to the development of deepwater energy resources and subsea infrastructure.