Accor 'Unveils the World' with new global campaign celebrating the return of leisure travel and vacations abroad

"Our hotels and resorts are ready to welcome back guests and have successfully implemented our ALLSAFE hygiene and cleanliness protocols, which go beyond local and national requirements. This should help reassure travelers as our hotels are amongst the safest hubs for anyone resuming their leisure or business activities. Moreover, we are offering flexible rates and last-minute cancellation on All.com so that our guests can plan their holiday with a carefree spirit. Our Accor teams are working very hard to make sure we can deliver everyone's vacation dreams this summer," said Patrick Mendes, Chief Commercial Officer at Accor responsible for Sales, Marketing, Distribution and Loyalty.

"Unveil the World", which is being debuted via a short film inspiring travelers to rediscover the amazing places and experiences that add beauty, depth and meaning to their lives, will be launched through ALL - Accor Live Limitless, a lifestyle loyalty program that integrates rewards, services and experiences throughout the Accor portfolio of brands.

Steven Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, Accor said: "Over the past year, we've seen across social media how much everyone has missed traveling and getting to experience the things they love. People the world over have been through incredibly tough times, and it is our duty to inspire them with a renewed sense of energy, positivity, magic and reassurance. The world needs symbols of optimism to boost their morale and it is our sincere hope that people will soon get the chance to enjoy their much-deserved and delayed vacations."

The Inspirational Stars

American dancer and choreographer Lil Buck leads Accor's new campaign as he unveils a hotel lobby, ready to welcome guests again. Lil Buck said: "We're showing you in our own artistic way that you'll be able to unveil and enjoy your world. This summer make sure you give yourself an opportunity to enjoy yourself, go fly, go somewhere you always wanted to go, go to your dream place because we never know when we will be stuck in the house again."

Also gracing the campaign is the eccentric and fascinating Dominique Mirambeau, famous French model of the 70s, muse of artists such as Salvador Dali, Moebius and Nicki de Saint-Phalle. Ms. Mirambeau said: "We all have a place in our heart we sometimes travel to, to find comfort. Sometimes, it is also therapeutic to visit and enjoy it for real! I am glad and honored to convey this inspiring message and energy to people throughout the world."

The Desire to Travel

Accor's research indicates that 65% of respondents worldwide are likely to plan a leisure trip in the coming months. Road trips, al fresco dining, cultural experiences, and city escapes are high on the priority lists of planned excursions – areas which Accor's "Unveil the World" campaign will encourage with special offers, new loyalty benefits and booking flexibility.

Consumers are also looking for flexible pricing options, ease of booking online, and trusted health and safety protocols, which Accor hotels offer through the Group's ALLSAFE hygiene and cleanliness label.

"Accor has worked hard to establish industry-leading practices in these areas, which our guests and loyalty members have expressed are a top priority as they make plans to get out and begin experiencing the world again," added Taylor. "We can't wait to welcome guests back and provide them with confidence for their safety, the comforts of hospitality they crave, and the experiences they have dreamed of returning to once again."

