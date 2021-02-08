ACE Is Back In Europe: Send Money Online

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally renowned financial firm ACE Money Transfer is back in Europe.

The company stated on Friday, February 5, 2021, that it has resumed operations in the European Union.

The globally renowned firm, ACE Money Transfer, was only serving in United Kingdom since 1st January 2021 and had to suspend its operations from the EU amid Brexit. This was a major setback for ACE as well as for its customers. The company has a huge customer base in the EU where it has become the first choice of intent for its customers.

The firm has been highly cost-effective for its customers, and a more prominent aspect which became known is that its customers appear to be very loyal, as many customers left comments pleading for the firm to return, when its services were not available in Europe, on the company's social media page:

"I really need your service back as soon as possible. ACE Money Transfer is the most reliable way of sending money."

Another wrote:

"ACE Money Transfer we are still waiting…We don't want to send our money from another application, please solve this issue as soon as possible."

The company announced on 5th February 2021 for its EU customers that the "Wait is Over" and it has resumed its services for EU customers in collaboration with a European Licensed Entity, enabling customers to enjoy speedy payout services of ACE from the comfort of their homes, offices or anywhere through ACE Mobile App and ACE web portal.

"We have received an overwhelming response and a warm welcome from our customers, who have been patiently waiting for our service. This is the kind of brand loyalty and trust you hope and love to see as a business," said Rashid Ashraf, CEO ACE Money Transfer on resumption of services in the EU.

ACE provides global money transfer services to more than 100 countries worldwide with a network of 300,000 locations. ACE also aims to launch its services in Australia very soon, as a part of its global expansion plan.

Founded in 2002, ACE Money Transfer has swiftly risen to become one of the top home remittance providers. The company says it's racked up over a million users globally and processed around 2.7 million worth of transactions last year with value excelling 1.2bn US$.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer (registered name "Aftab Currency Exchange Limited") is a Manchester-based renowned financial institution which specializes in cross-border payments and provides online and app-based money remittance services.

Media contact:

Waheed Imran

Digital Marketing Manager

ACE Money Transfer

[email protected]

+44 161 2749 388

