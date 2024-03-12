Bristol Sport Ltd. Transforms Sponsorship Management with KORE's Cutting-Edge Platform

LONDON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, the premier provider of partner, fan and business intelligence solutions for the sports and entertainment industry, is pleased to announce Bristol Sport Ltd. as the latest UK client to adopt the Sponsorship and Partner Engagement platform.

This milestone reinforces KORE's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to sports organisations worldwide.

This is a direct result of KORE's recent acquisition of Sports Alliance, a digital marketing solutions provider, as Bristol Sport has maintained a successful partnership with Sports Alliance since 2015, using a data-driven approach to engaging fans and developing insights.

Bristol Sport is a multi-sport organisation comprised of five professional teams – Bristol City men and women's football, Bristol Bears men and women's rugby and Bristol Flyers men's basketball. The group was established by Stephen Lansdown CBE in 2012 to inspire participation in sport in Bristol and the wider communities.

In 2023, recognising the need for a new approach to sponsorship management, Bristol Sport Ltd. integrated KORE's Sponsorship and Partner Engagement platform into its operations. This strategic move signifies the organisation's commitment to staying at the forefront of sports technology, leveraging and building on their existing data-driven insights to enhance their sponsorship strategies.

"The Bristol Sport group model is unique in the UK. Our objective is to move towards a more data-focused operation and adopting KORE's Sponsorship and Partner Engagement platform was a natural progression as we strive to streamline our sponsorship processes and maximise revenue potential," said Bristol Sport Commercial Director, Sarah Farrar.

Matt Roberts, KORE's Sr. Director of Customer Strategy & Success (EMEA) said: "Bristol Sport Ltd. will use the Sponsorship and Partner Engagement platform as a centralised source of truth for all their assets, rate cards, contracts, and payments. This partnership will not only enhance their sponsorship management but also empower them to sell more sponsorships and contribute significantly to their overall success."

This collaboration between KORE and Bristol Sport Ltd. is a testament to the transformative power of data-driven solutions to optimise results and streamline business processes and both parties look forward to continuing to develop and grow the partnership.

About Bristol Sport:

Founded in 2012, Bristol Sport Ltd. stands as a prominent force in the sports industry, with a commitment to excellence and innovation. As a part of the stable of sports companies owned by Stephen Lansdown CBE, Bristol Sport has made significant strides in promoting professional sports access and encouraging participation across diverse age and capability ranges. Since its inception, Bristol Sport has grown into a dynamic conglomerate, comprising five teams in professional football, rugby, and basketball. Notably, the company officially launched its headquarters at Ashton Gate Stadium in 2014, solidifying its presence in the sporting landscape.

About KORE:

KORE is the global leader in engagement marketing solutions. More than 900 brands, venues, and sports organisations trust KORE's tools and platform as a source of truth to manage assets and measure partnership impact, with real-time insights, across all channels.

Through Sponsorship Management and Evaluation, Ticketing and Fan Engagement, and Data Management and Analytics, KORE's two-sided network unites corporate sponsors, sponsorship properties, and their fans with solutions that help enhance the fan experience, drive smarter decisions, and enable marketing and operations teams to spend time where it matters. Learn more at KORESoftware.com or follow us LinkedIn or Twitter.

