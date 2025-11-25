Exyte completes Pharmaplan integration: A-to-Z execution in GMP facilities

Pharmaplan fully integrated into Exyte, unifying biopharma engineering capabilities under one European organization.

Integrated setup drives strong client demand and a record order-intake level in 2025.

End-to-end EPC/EPCM delivery from feasibility to qualified handover across key life sciences markets.

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, has completed the integration of Pharmaplan, marking the full transition of the Pharmaplan brand to Exyte and unifying biopharma engineering capabilities under one organization. In September 2024, Exyte announced the acquisition of Pharmaplan to establish a European champion and deepen partnerships with Europe's fast-growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Pharmaplan contributes a pan-European footprint of locations and specialist teams now operating within Exyte's Biopharma & Life Sciences organization.

"Bringing Pharmaplan fully into Exyte combines global delivery scale with five decades of life-sciences process and GMP expertise," says Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte. "Our clients benefit from seamless EPC solutions, from concept design to compliant handover. We deliver with speed, precision, and reliability. Facilities are where pharmaceutical innovation becomes real."

Since the transaction was announced, integrated teams from both companies have collaborated to align systems and standards, and to combine best practices across all disciplines. Through close collaboration ongoing projects progressed without interruption, and client relationships remained unaffected. Exyte has assumed, continues, and is deepening all relationships previously served by Pharmaplan.

Market and client feedback has been strongly positive. This is reflected in major wins, robust business acquisition, and a very strong order-intake development in 2025. Teams from both legacy organizations have also secured joint project wins beyond Europe, among others in Southeast Asia, underscoring the combined reach and credibility of the integrated setup. Exyte's Biopharma & Life Sciences global business unit is on track to reach a record order-intake level this year.

Exyte assumes end-to-end EPC/EPCM accountability

After the successful integration of Pharmaplan, Exyte now offers its Life Sciences services at over 40 locations in 12 countries across Europe. This positions the company in all key pharma and biotech markets in Europe close to its customers. Exyte assumes end-to-end EPC/EPCM accountability, from feasibility studies, concept and basic design through detailed engineering, construction management, commissioning, CQV (Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation), and compliant handover.

Exyte is one of the few global companies with the manpower and expertise to deliver life-sciences projects from A to Z. The integration supports a growing European life-sciences market shaped by trends such as mRNA platforms, cell and gene therapies, supply-chain resilience, and rising sustainability requirements. In this environment, speed to qualified capacity is a competitive differentiator. Exyte's standardized methods and digital engineering have been designed to shorten time to market while safeguarding regulatory compliance.

Global network of subject-matter experts

Across a global network of subject-matter experts – many recognized as leaders in their fields – Exyte brings specialized process (CQV, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)), cleanroom, and regulatory expertise to enable complex, highly regulated projects. Digital engineering is integral to this approach: model-based design, 3D/4D planning, digital QA/QC (Quality Assurance/Quality Control), standardized start-up and commissioning, and selective data- and AI-supported (Artificial Intelligence) methods embedded in audited workflows accelerate decisions and ensure consistency at scale.

With more than 50 years in GMP-regulated environments, Exyte is a pioneer in cleanroom and contamination-control engineering and continues to advance methods that accelerate safe delivery. This track record is why leading biopharmaceutical companies have relied on Exyte for decades.

