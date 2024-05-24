Abstract Published in ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting Book Showcases Validity of Belong.Life's Conversational AI Cancer Mentor 'Dave'

Multi-Institutional Report Shows That AI Cancer Mentor Dave Provides Valuable and Reliable Recommendations for Cancer Patients and Caregivers, With a Positive Validation Of 91.8%

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belong.Life, a leading global provider of AI-powered patient education and support solutions, announced today that the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has published an abstract in its 2024 Annual Meeting Book highlighting the positive results of a multi-institutional validation report on Dave, the company's conversational AI oncology mentor (abstract e13596).

The survey was conducted by eight senior oncologists specializing in various solid and haematological cancers and affiliated with several leading medical institutions. The oncologists assessed Dave's replies for their relevance and helpfulness, aligning them with evidence-based medicine, current recommendations, and guidelines.

471 patients and caregivers' questions answered by Dave were randomly selected and categorized into groups, including Breast, Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, Genito-urinary, Musculoskeletal and Hematological Cancers, and Radiation Therapy, and reviewed by oncology specialists in those fields. Overall, Dave achieved a positive validation percentage of nearly 92%, with only 1% graded as not at all helpful or relevant.

"This important validation evaluation, conducted by leading oncologists, supports the accuracy and reliability of an AI-powered Cancer Mentor in supporting the complex questions and needs of people diagnosed with cancer," said Dr. Daniel Vorobiof, renowned oncologist and Chief Medical Director of Belong.Life. "Patients and caregivers turning to Dave can rest assured that they are receiving valid information relevant to their personal medical situation. We are strongly encouraged by these excellent results as we continue exploring additional avenues to expand quality AI support to assist patients, caregivers, and physicians alike."

"We are proud to lead the medical community with the first and most comprehensive specialized AI Cancer Mentor to accompany people throughout their journeys," said Eliran Malki, co-founder and CEO of Belong.Life. "Dave not only improves patient knowledge and provides helpful and relevant guidance but enables crucial coping mechanisms. This evaluation by leading cancer experts attests to the high level of accuracy that Dave delivers. We will continue evolving our efforts with our BelongAI Health Mentor Series, making greater and more accessible support to patients everywhere."

Launched in May 2023, Dave is designed to provide uninterrupted support, clarify relevant clinical issues, and guide patients and caregivers with supportive and empathetic information and education, from diagnosis through every other aspect of cancer management. Dave underwent training on Belong's large proprietary datasets of patient-to- physician and patient-to-patient interactions, and incorporates the latest international cancer guidelines.

About Belong.Life

Belong.Life is leading the charge in elevating patient engagement using conversational AI, big data and active patient communities. Belong's key solutions include the world's largest social and professional networks for people living with cancer (Belong - Beating Cancer Together) and multiple sclerosis (BelongMS), and the BelongAI health-grade patient engagement and support platforms (including Dave – Cancer Mentor, Tara for clinical trial matching and more) which utilize AI to proactively support and empower patients throughout their healthcare journey. By enhancing patient education and providing 24/7 support, as well as access to relevant clinical trials, Belong is contributing to improved healthcare outcomes globally. Belong's solutions are multilingual, HIPAA, GDPR and ISO compliant.

For more information visit https://belong.life. Follow Belong on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Aviva Sapir

FINN Partners for Belong.Life

[email protected]

+1-929-588-2014

SOURCE Belong.Life