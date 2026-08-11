accessiBe Named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

accessiBe Recognized for Three-Year Revenue Growth, for the Second Year in a Row, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- accessiBe today announced it has been ranked on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. accessiBe also ranked in the top 200 among software companies and among New York businesses on this year's list. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"We're proud to make the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," said Robert Lopez, CEO of accessiBe. "A rank is a snapshot, but two years running starts to form a pattern, one that we intend to keep building on. We orient around our customers, and that's what continues to drive our growth. This includes advancing our platform, publishing original research, and shaping where accessibility is heading."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About accessiBe

accessiBe is an end-to-end accessibility platform unifying AI automation, developer tools, and expert services to help organizations create inclusive digital experiences at scale. Guided by its mission to level the digital playing field for everyone, the company is trusted by over 85,000 websites worldwide and was recently ranked Top 10 in Content Management on G2's 2026 Best Software Awards. Developed in collaboration with the disability community and organizations including United Cerebral Palsy, the Special Olympics USA Games, and the Parkinson's Foundation, accessiBe continues to advance accessibility through technology, accountability, and innovation. To learn more, visit www.accessibe.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE accessiBe