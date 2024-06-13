AccessibilityChecker.Org Reveals 88% of Websites Fail Accessibility Standards in 2024

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessibilityChecker.org, ranked as the number one web accessibility checker by Google, has published a new study titled "The State of Web Accessibility in 2024." This extensive research reveals that a staggering 88% of websites do not comply with current web accessibility standards, leaving millions of users with diverse abilities at a disadvantage.

Key Findings:

The state of Web Accessibility in 2024

- 88% of analyzed websites fail accessibility standards

- The average accessibility score is 60/100

- E-commerce websites scored slightly higher, averaging 64/100

Danny Trichter, Co-Founder of AccessibilityChecker.org, emphasized, "Our findings underscore the critical need for businesses to prioritize accessibility. The investment in making websites accessible is minimal compared to the benefits it brings to all users and the legal risks it mitigates."

About AccessibilityChecker.org

AccessibilityChecker.org offers a variety of free tools and resources to assist businesses in achieving and maintaining web accessibility standards. This effort aims to support the accessibility community and promote inclusivity on the web, underscoring their commitment to making the internet accessible to everyone.

